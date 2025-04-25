How to Access & Clear System Data on Mac

Managing your MacBook storage is essential to maintain good performance, considering there is virtually no way of upgrading its SSD. But while files like images and documents are fairly straightforward, System Data can be a bit more confusing. Previously known as “Other,” System Data includes the operating system and other important files essential for your Mac. And if you’re experiencing storage issues, clearing unnecessary system data can help free up space and improve performance.

Here’s how to access and reduce System Data on your Mac.

How to Access System Data on Your Mac

Time needed: 3 minutes Checking the amount of storage occupied by the system is pretty straightforward. Follow these steps: Click the Apple Menu  at the top left corner of your desktop and select System Settings. Go to General > Storage. Look for System Data (usually grey).

How to Clear System Data on Mac

Before clearing System Data from your Mac, it is essential to note that System Data includes many important files, which are crucial for macOS and app functionality. Deleting the wrong files could cause apps to malfunction or even crash your system.

However, there are some system files you can delete, such as iOS backups, app cache files, and unused disk images, to free up some storage.

1. Use Disk Utility

Disk Utility is a built-in tool that allows you to manage disks and files. It also features a helpful tool called First Aid, which detects and resolves disk issues, as well as frees up space.

Press Command + Spacebar to access the Spotlight. Now, type Disk Utility and press Enter. Here you’ll find the First Aid button. Click it and then hit run.



2. Delete Old Backup Files

Old backups from your iPhone or iPad can take up a lot of space on your Mac, especially if you own multiple devices.

Click the Finder on your Mac and then click on your iPhone in the left sidebar. Tap Manage Backups, then select the backups you don’t need. Click Delete Backup to remove the selected backups from your Mac.

3. Check and Remove Unused Files

Deleting the unused files from the System Data is a very sensitive step, as removing the wrong one can cause crashes. I advise taking extreme precautions when doing this.

Open the Finder app on your Mac. Click Go in the top menu bar, then click Go to Folder in the drop-down.

Type ~/Library into the dialogue box and press Enter. This will open your user Library folder. Be careful not to mix this up with the main Library folder on your Mac’s hard drive.

Inside the Library folder, you will find the subfolder where the files you want to delete will be located. Carefully select the files you want to delete and drag them to Trash, or right-click and select Move to Trash. Once you’re done deleting the selected files, right-click the Trash icon in the Dock and choose Empty Trash.

4. Delete App Logs and Support Files

Apps create log data to store important information. However, these files can remain on your device even after you have deleted the application. To remove them:

Open Finder. Click Go in the top menu bar and then select Go to Folder. Type “ ~/Library/Application Support “ and press Return.

Each app has its own folder, usually named after the app. You can carefully delete the ones that belong to the apps that you have already uninstalled.

5. iCloud Optimisation

The Optimize Mac Storage feature in iCloud helps save space by storing full-resolution files (like photos and documents) in iCloud while keeping lighter, on-demand versions on your Mac. When you need a file, it downloads automatically. This way, you can free up space without actually having to lose access to your data.

Go to System Settings > Apple ID > iCloud. Enable Optimize Mac Storage.



6. Storage Optimisation

macOS also has built-in tools to help you manage it more efficiently. Here’s how to access them:

For macOS Ventura and later

Go to the Apple menu > About This Mac > More Info > Storage Settings. Enable Store in iCloud to offload while keeping access when needed. Activate Empty Trash Automatically to keep things tidy.



For older macOS versions (Monterey and earlier)