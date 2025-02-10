How To Block Starlink Access in iOS 18.3

People aren’t thrilled about Apple adding Starlink access in iOS 18.3, and many are wondering if there’s any way to opt out of this service on their iPhones. Forget the debate for a moment—let’s explore whether you can actually block this feature and how to do it.

What Is Starlink Support for iPhone Users?

In 2022, Apple partnered with the US-based satellite provider Globalstar to introduce satellite connectivity on iPhones.

On iPhone 14 and later models, you connect your phone to a satellite to access emergency services in areas with no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. The Starlink support is specifically new for iPhone users.

T-Mobile and SpaceX have partnered to provide T-Mobile users with access to Starlink satellites when they are out of cellular or Wi-Fi range. This is a useful feature for emergencies or off-the-grid situations.

A compatible iPhone can connect to Starlink satellites via T-Mobile’s band 25 1900MHz spectrum.

It’s worth noting that Apple already offers Emergency SOS, roadside assistance, Find My, and satellite messaging on iPhone 14 and later models. However, Apple’s satellite services require you to be in the visible range of a satellite to receive assistance.

On the flip side, Starlink has many more satellites to connect to and gives you more connectivity freedom. For instance, you can leave your iPhone in your bag or pocket and still stay connected to satellites to receive messages.

Is Starlink an iOS 18.3 Feature?

Apple did not partner with Starlink, nor did it mention anything about it in the iOS 18.3 release notes. Starlink isn’t an iPhone or iOS 18.3 feature; it’s a T-Mobile network feature. All Apple has done is support the latest version of the T-Mobile network in iOS 18.3.

Initially rolled out in beta for select Samsung devices, this feature now supports iPhones as well.

Is Starlink Available on All iPhones?

Currently, Starlink support is available only to US-based iPhone users enrolled in T-Mobile’s beta, which remains limited to a small but growing group of users.

How To Block Starlink on iPhone

Many users are hesitant to upgrade to the latest iOS 18.3 due to concerns about Starlink support, fearing that SpaceX may invade their privacy and access their data.

If you also wish to opt out of Starlink coverage on your iPhone, you’ll be happy to know that you can easily disable and re-enable Starlink support in the future.

Bear in mind that if your carrier doesn’t have its own satellite option, you won’t see the option below in Settings.

Here’s how to block Starlink access in iOS 18.3:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone, running iOS 18.3. Go to Cellular > T-Mobile (or any other carrier if supported in the future). Toggle off the Satellite support option.

Currently, Starlink access is exclusive to satellite messaging, but SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to expand it to phone calls and data in the future.