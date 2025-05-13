How to Check Eligibility and Claim Your Share of Apple’s $95M Siri Settlement

If you’ve used a Siri-enabled Apple device between September 17, 2014, and December 31, 2024, you might be entitled to compensation from a $95 million class action settlement. The case, Lopez v. Apple Inc., accuses Apple of recording users through unintended Siri activations and allegedly sharing those recordings with third-party contractors, without consent. Here’s how to check if you qualify, what you need to file, and how to claim up to $100 in cash.

Are You Eligible?

You qualify only if all of the following are true:

You lived in the U.S. or its territories during the class period.

You owned or purchased a Siri-enabled Apple device between 9/17/2014 and 12/31/2024.

You enabled Siri on that device.

At least once, you accidentally activated Siri during a private or confidential conversation.

You’re willing to submit a legal declaration (under penalty of perjury) that this happened.

You can claim up to five devices. Here’s what qualifies:

iPhone

iPad

Apple Watch

MacBook

iMac

Apple TV

HomePod

iPod Touch

AirPods were mentioned in some reports but aren’t officially listed in the legal documents. It’s better to stick to the confirmed devices above.

How Much Can You Get?

You may receive up to $20 per device, with a maximum of $100 per person. The final payout amount could be lower based on the number of claims submitted. Payments won’t be issued until after the court’s final hearing, scheduled for August 1, 2025.

Here’s what to prepare before you submit:

Full name and mailing address Email associated with your Apple ID Device serial numbers and/or proof of purchase A legal attestation that you owned the device during the eligible period, Siri was enabled, and an unintended Siri activation happened during a private conversation

If you received a postcard or email with a Claim ID and Confirmation Code, use it. It speeds up the process.

The official sender email is [email protected] , with the subject line: “Lopez Voice Assistant Class Action Settlement”. Check your spam folder. Don’t delete it if you find it.

How to File Your Siri Claim

Go to the official site: lopezvoiceassistantsettlement.com Click Submit Claim. If you have a code, enter your Claim ID and Confirmation Code and continue with the pre-filled form. If not, click New Claim and enter your info manually (including device info or receipts). Choose how you want to get paid: direct deposit or electronic check (Check). Submit the form before the deadline: July 2, 2025.

Here’s what could disqualify your claim:

Submitting after July 2, 2025

Failing to provide proof of ownership

Making a false claim (this is filed under penalty of perjury)

The settlement site will post updates after the August 1, 2025, court hearing. If the judge approves the deal and no appeals delay the process, payments will follow shortly after.

What’s This Case About?

The lawsuit alleges that Apple’s Siri mistakenly activated and recorded users without their consent, and that these recordings were later used to target ads. Plaintiffs reported seeing ads related to private conversations—such as Air Jordans, Olive Garden, or medical treatments—implying those talks were recorded.

Although Apple denies any wrongdoing, it agreed to a $95 million settlement. Apple stated that Siri data has never been sold or used to build marketing profiles. The company also stopped using third-party contractors to review Siri recordings in 2019 and deleted all recordings gathered before October of that year.