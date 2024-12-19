How-to-Choose-the-Right-Charger-for-iPhone-16-Pro-Max

Since Apple stopped providing power bricks in the box, new iPhone users need to buy a new charger. However, with many options and power delivery standards out there, finding a viable charging solution can become a headache. Luckily, this doesn’t have to be the case. This guide covers some tips that’ll help you choose the right charger for your iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Tips to Choose the Right Charger for iPhone 16 Pro Max

From its wattage to the number of ports, there are several things you must consider when choosing a charger for your iPhone 16 Pro Max. Here are the five most important tips to help you make a choice:

1. Check the Charger’s Wattage

The wattage is the first thing you should check when purchasing a charger. It dictates how quickly you can charge your devices once they are plugged in. The iPhone 16 Pro Max needs at least 20W of power when plugged in via USB-C or 25W when charging wirelessly via MagSafe. Even though you can still use a 5W or 10W charger from older iPhones, it isn’t recommended as they offer significantly slower speeds.

Image Source: Apple

On the other hand, selecting an adapter that can output more than 20W ensures it can also be used to charge other power-hungry devices, such as your iPad or MacBook, alongside your iPhone. Although some may argue against it, chargers with higher wattage are fairly safe to use. Your iPhone, like most other devices, is designed to cap its charging speeds and only draw 20W or 25W of power as needed.

NOTE If you can’t find the wattage of a charger, you can calculate that by multiplying the maximum output voltage (V) and the amperage (A). According to this formula, an iPhone pulls 9 Volts and 2.22 Amps.

2. Check for PD Charging Support

If you plan on using a single charger to power your iPhone and other devices, such as your laptop or an Android device, you should invest in a charger that supports the USB PD (Power Delivery) standard.

PD-compliant chargers can deliver up to 240W of power and charge your devices quickly by dynamically adjusting the voltage and current based on their specific requirements. The USB PD protocol also requires manufacturers to offer several safeguards against overcharging, overheating, and short-circuiting.

3. Consider its Durability and Safety

Whatever you do, you must never purchase the cheapest power brick and call it a day. Always look for options from reputable manufacturers with the necessary certifications, like UL, CE, or FCC. They ensure the charger meets the requirements to protect you and your devices from electrical hazards.

Similarly, you must prioritize the charger’s durability and only buy ones that use premium materials. Not only will they last longer, but they’ll also be far more efficient and help slow down battery degradation.

4. Prefer a GaN Charger for Portability

You might want to consider purchasing a GaN (Gallium Nitride) charger for your iPhone. GaN chargers can deliver higher wattage in a smaller and lighter form factor compared to silicon-based chargers. This makes them highly suitable as portable charging solutions to recharge power-hungry devices. Apart from that, they don’t generate much heat, which translates to faster charging speeds and improved efficiency.

5. Choose a Charger With Multiple Ports

Choosing a charger with multiple ports can be a practical solution for charging several devices simultaneously. They eliminate the need to use multiple adapters, making them perfect for desk setups and traveling.

With a dual or triple-port charger, you can juice up your iPhone 16 Pro Max alongside other devices, like an iPad, AirPods, or Apple Watch, all at once. Moreover, many multi-port power bricks come with both USB-C and USB-A ports, making them compatible with most devices regardless of the cables they use.

Which Charger Should I Get for My iPhone 16 Pro Max?

You should pick an adapter that offers a blend of everything mentioned above. Most importantly, you should choose something that meets your current requirements and budget. However, if you still need help deciding, here are our top five picks for the best iPhone chargers that you can purchase right now: