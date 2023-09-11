How to Fix AirPods Blinking/Flashing Orange

AirPods are convenient. We are used to convenience and hence pick the AirPods over wired earphones. However, if AirPods stop working, it can be very frustrating. Especially if you’re commuting or traveling. Many people are facing an issue where their AirPods are blinking/flashing the orange light which prevents them from using their AirPods.

Therefore, to help resolve the issue, we’ve put together a bunch of tried and tested troubleshooting methods that will help you fix AirPods blinking/flashing orange light.

Why Is My AirPods Light Orange and Blinking?

The small light on your AirPods case is called the status light. The color of this light changes to indicate the battery, charging, and pairing status of the AirPods and the case. If the status light on your AirPods case is orange and blinking, it means that there is a pairing error. Listed below are all the different status light colors and what they indicate.

Flashing White Light: AirPods in pairing mode.

Static Green Light: Both, AirPods and case have sufficient charging.

Static Green Light: (when connected to a power source): Battery fully charged.

Flashing Green Light: The case is having trouble detecting an AirPod or an AirPod is missing.

Static Orange Light: (With AirPods inside): AirPods are charging in the case.

Static Orange Light: (Without AirPods inside): The AirPods case is low on charge and has less than one full charge remaining in the case. Please charge the case soon.

Static Orange Light: (when connected to a power source): AirPods and the case are charging.

An indicator or something going wrong. Usually, it means that there is a connection or pairing error. No Light: AirPods and the case have run out of charge. You must charge the case with AirPods in them if you want to use your AirPods.

How to Fix AirPods Case Flashing Orange?

1. Reset and Reconnect AirPods

Since this is a connection/pairing issue, the first step is to disconnect and reset the AirPods. After this, you can pair the AirPods with your iPhone and check if that fixes the flashing orange light on the AirPods case.

Time needed: 3 minutes Steps to disconnect, reset, and pair AirPods with iPhone. Open Settings on your iPhone and tap the Bluetooth option. Here, tap the “i” icon beside “Name AirPods” from the list of connected Bluetooth devices. On the next screen, tap the Forget This Device option. Tap Forget Device in the pop-up to confirm your selection. Put the AirPods back in the case, close the lid, and let it rest for a couple of minutes. Now, open the lid of the case and press and hold the setup button (located at the back of the case) for 15 to 30 seconds until the status light flashes orange/amber and then white. With the lid open and the status light flashing white, bring the AirPods next to your iPhone and tap Connect to pair your AirPods.

2. Restart Your iPhone (Audio Source) to Fix AirPods Flashing Orange

Your AirPods are flashing the orange light because of a connection/pairing error. Apps in the background, Wi-Fi interfering with Bluetooth networks, etc., can be the reason for this pairing issue. However, since we cannot point toward the root cause of this error, the easiest solution is to restart your iPhones (or any other device you’re using as the audio source).

If you’re using an iPhone or iPad ask Siri to restart your device. Or, depending on which iPhone or iPad model you own, pressing and holding the Power button and either of the Volume buttons will reveal the Power off menu. Just drag the Power Off slider to switch off your iPhone. Wait a few minutes and press the Power button until you see the Apple logo.

3. Fully Charge AirPods and Case

The status light usually turns orange when something isn’t right. It doesn’t have to be something grave but simply indicate the battery levels are low. We suggest you plug in your AirPods to charge for a couple of hours and then check if the problem persists. Most likely, a full charge might solve the issue and you’re AirPods won’t be flashing the orange light anymore.

Outdated AirPods firmware might be causing the blinking/flashing orange light issue. For those unfamiliar with AirPods firmware, think of it as software for AirPods that allows it to communicate with other devices and function normally and efficiently. We always recommend updating your devices to the latest software whenever possible. It introduces new features and keeps the security patches up to date.

Unfortunately, no setting or option allows you to update the AirPods firmware manually. However, it doesn’t mean you cannot update the AirPods firmware at all. Follow the steps mentioned below to update the firmware of your AirPods to the latest version and fix the AirPods flashing orange issue.

Here’s how to update your AirPods to the latest firmware.

1. Firstly, you need to check the current firmware version of your AirPods. To do so, head to Settings > Bluetooth > “i” icon beside your AirPods in the list of connected devices > Version (Firmware Version).

2. Now, to update the firmware of your AirPods to the latest version, you must place both the AirPods in the case and close the lid.

3. Next, plug in the case to a charger and ensure that the case is charging.

4. Place the AirPods case next to your iPhone. Make sure that your iPhone is updated to the latest iOS version, has an active internet connection, and has sufficient charging. We suggest that you even plug in your iPhone to a charger and leave both of these devices next to each other for a couple of hours.

5. Clean your AirPods

Most of us use our AirPods for long durations daily (which is not recommended). So, even if you live in an area that isn’t very dusty, the AirPods eventually will collect dirt and grime. Moreover, the case can get dirty too which will reflect in charging issues, etc. And, you cannot charge your AirPods without their charging case.

Apart from this, dirty AirPods also face connectivity issues since the sensors are blocked by dirt and grime. We suggest you clean your AirPods and the case. Doing so might fix your AirPods blinking/flashing orange. And, it isn’t that hard to clean your AirPods too. You can use Q-tips/Cotton Swabs to clean the AirPods speaker grille and the case cavity that houses the AirPods.

If none of the troubleshooting methods helped solve your issue, it’s time you contact Apple Support. There’s not a lot that can be done for an issue like this. Also, if a hardware error is causing your AirPods to flash the orange light, only Apple Support will be able to fix the issue.

If you have an official Apple Store near you, head to it right away. The people at the Genius Bar will be able to diagnose and fix the error. Moreover, if it’s a hardware issue and your AirPods are in warranty or if you have AppleCare+, you might get it replaced for free or at a minimal cost.

Conclusion

I always carry a pair of wired earphones (and lightning to 3.5mm converter) in case my AirPods run out of battery or if I encounter such issues. It is yet another accessory that you need to carry but can be very useful, especially for long commutes or if you’re traveling.

Regardless, we hope this article helps fix your AirPods blinking/flashing orange and you can resume listening to music peacefully. Let us know in the comments if you know of other methods to help solve the issue.