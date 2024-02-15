How To Fix Apple Vision Pro Right Speaker Overheating Issue

Is Your Apple Vision Pro Right Speaker Overheating? Many users are facing an issue wherein the right speaker overheats and making it difficult to use the Apple Vision Pro. Let’s check out the guide I have created to know more.

How To Fix If Your Vision Pro Right Speaker Is Overheating

The overheating issue has been reported after charging the device overnight or for a long time at a stretch. Although the reason behind this is still unknown, it could be simply due to software bugs or hardware issues.

Let’s check the methods below that can help you resolve it.

To fix the overheating issue, update the visionOS on Vision Pro. The tech giant is aware of such errors and often rolls out necessary updates to fix them. Hence, the best solution is to update the software.

Time needed: 4 minutes Here is how you can do it. Open Settings and go to General. Then, select Software Update.

You can then check if any updates are available and then download them. Also, you can turn on Automatic Updates if needed.

2. Turn Apple Vision Pro Off and On

Another method to fix the issue is to turn off your Apple Vision Pro and then start it again. Here is how you can do it.

Turn Off Vision Pro

Press and hold the left top button and the Digital Crown together. Release the buttons when you see a slider. Drag the slider to switch off the device.

Similarly, you can also ask Siri to switch off your Vision Pro. Simply say, “Siri, turn off my Apple Vision Pro,” and that’s it.

Turn On Vision Pro

Tap and hold the top left button till you see the Apple logo on the screen. Wait for a few seconds, and Vision Pro will start.

Now, check and see whether the speakers are still overheating. If you need help restarting, check out our how to restart Apple Vision Pro guide.

Lastly, if nothing seems to be fixing the overheating issue on your Vision Pro, get in touch with Apple Support. They might be able to provide you with a proper diagnosis, whether the problem is related to a hardware defect or a software bug.

Many users had their devices replaced due to issues related to Vision Pro speakers; hence, reaching out to customer service could be highly beneficial.