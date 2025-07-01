How To Fix POP MART Error 500 on iPhone (Unable To Process Order)

Labubus are out of stock almost everywhere. And as if scoring one wasn’t already hard enough, POP MART has been constantly hitting me with an Error 500 during checkout. It usually happens when traffic spikes and the servers can’t handle the load. There are several troubleshooting solutions here. You can try switching devices, logging out everywhere, changing your network, or waiting a few minutes before retrying.

These fixes are pretty intuitive, but with your favorites selling out in seconds, you won’t want to waste time guessing. Here’s what to try first.

1. Force Quit the App and Restart It

Time needed: 2 minutes POP MART’s app can get stuck in a bad session loop when the server returns a 500 error. Force quitting resets the cache state and gives you a chance to reconnect. I admit that looking for your order is a bit of a hassle. That said, it’s also the fastest way to bypass temporary glitches and try again with a fresh session ID. Swipe up from the bottom of your iPhone screen and pause in the middle. Find the POP MART app and swipe it up to close. Wait 3 to 5 seconds. Reopen POP MART and try checking out again.

2. Log Out of All Devices

If your POP MART account is logged in on multiple devices, session conflicts can occur during high traffic. Logging out everywhere eliminates token conflicts and refreshes your login state with the server.

Open the POP MART app. Go to your Profile or Account tab. Tap Log Out. Repeat on any other device that’s logged in. Log back in on your iPhone only.

3. Try Using the Web App Instead

Sometimes, the mobile app hits server bottlenecks that don’t affect the browser version. Using POP MART through Safari may bypass certain caching issues or load-balancer problems affecting the native app.

Open Safari on your iPhone. Go to https://www.popmart.com.

Log in to your account. Attempt to purchase through the web checkout flow.

Apple Support can help if the issue involves your iPhone crashing, freezing, or struggling to run the app itself. But for anything server-related, you’ll need to reach out to POP MART directly. You can submit a request through their official help page. They’ll be able to verify account issues or confirm if the drop is already over.