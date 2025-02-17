How to Get and Install a Rolex Apple Watch Face: Easy Alternatives

If you want your Watch to look like a Rolex, our guide shows you how to install a Watch face that'll make you the talk of the town.

Nothing says style and elegance quite like a Rolex, which is why plenty of Apple Watch users are looking to install something similar on their Watch faces. Well, I’ve got some good news and bad news. The bad news is that Rolex is a company that isn’t too keen on sharing its intellectual property. The good news is that some alternatives and other tricks may help you out.

How to Get and Install a Rolex Apple Watch Face

As former Apple engineer Erik Fair observes, Rolex has yet to license its Watch faces or crown logo to the Apple Watch and is somewhat unlikely to do so. However, that doesn’t mean there are no options available. Fair recommends using the Count Up or GMT faces, which closely resemble the Rolex Dive and GMT Master styles, respectively. Both of these faces are already directly available in the Apple Watch app.

Time needed: 1 minute To install them, follow these steps: Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Tap Face Gallery at the bottom of the screen. Locate Count Up or GMT from the list. Tap the Watch face of your choice. On the next screen, you will have options to customize the Watch face. Select Add when you are done to add it to your Apple Watch.

From here, you’re good to go. Enjoy your Watch face!

Other Alternatives

Since I don’t want Rolex lawyers after me, I won’t link to any Watch faces that may get me in legal trouble. However, a quick Google search should help you find what you’re looking for in terms of using a Rolex image as your Watch face.

Your last option is to use a third-party app if you want a Rolex-looking Apple Watch. While there are many options in this category, we here at TMO are pretty big fans of Clockology and Facer. Both of these apps provide many options, including some premium features. You can also use custom Watch faces with Clockology, making your search a bit easier. We have a guide on using both of these apps should you need them.

While some may be disappointed in this answer, remember that Rolex likes to protect its intellectual property, and I can’t afford a lawyer. However, I think using the Count Up or GMT Watch faces already provided by Apple is a great alternative for those wanting to make their Watch look more like a Rolex.