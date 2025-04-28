How To Get the Popular Light Switch Wallpaper on iPad

If you’ve scrolled through TikTok recently, you’ve probably seen the viral light switch wallpaper trend. For those unfamiliar, this iPhone wallpaper trick makes it look like you’re flipping a real light switch whenever you tap the screen. While it may seem complicated, it’s actually quite easy to set up. And the best part is that you can do the same thing on your iPad. Here’s how.

How to Set Up the Light Switch Wallpaper on iPad

This trick uses a very simple feature called Photo Shuffle to create the effect. You’ll just need two pictures: one with the light on and one with it off. When you tap the screen, your iPad will switch between them, making it look like you’re flipping a real light switch. Download the light switch wallpapers from this link and save them to your Photos app. Open the Settings app and tap Wallpaper. Tap Add New Wallpaper. Select Photo Shuffle from the options at the top. Tap Choose Photos Manually and select the two wallpapers you downloaded. Adjust the first wallpaper so that it is correctly positioned. Click the three dots (…) and set the shuffle frequency to On Tap. Tap the six dots, select the second wallpaper, and align it the same way. Tap the three dots again and make sure On Tap is selected. Finally, select Set as Wallpaper Pair to save your setup.

Just like that, your iPad will be ready for a fun little trick to show off. Just remember, the wallpaper changes with every tap on the screen, not just when you tap the switch itself. To keep the illusion alive, try tapping directly on the switch.