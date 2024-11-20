How To Get the Viral Light Switch Wallpaper on iPhone

People are going crazy over a recent TikTok viral video that shows an iPhone wallpaper that switches light on tap. The wallpaper features a light switch, and when you tap it, it turns the light off and on.

There’s no denying the effect looks extremely cool. Since it’s something we haven’t seen before (at least I haven’t), it almost feels like a magic trick. However, there’s no magic involved, and you can easily set up the same wallpaper on your iPhone with just a few simple steps.

How to Set Up the Light Switch Wallpaper on Your iPhone

Setting up the light switch wallpaper on your iPhone involves setting up a pair of wallpapers that can be changed on tap. In this case, you’ll use one wallpaper with the switch off and another with the switch on. This way, every time you tap the screen, the switch toggles between on and off.

Here are the exact steps you need to take:

Download both light switch wallpapers from here. Go to Files and save the wallpapers to Photos. Now, head over to Settings > Wallpaper. Tap Add New Wallpaper. Choose Photo Shuffle from the list of options on the top of the screen. Tap Choose Photos Manually. Now, choose the two wallpapers and tap Add. Tap the three dots and choose On Tap. Now, position the first wallpaper properly. Tap the six-dot button and choose the second wallpaper. Position the second wallpaper identically. Tap the three-dot button and choose On Tap once again. Tap Set as Wallpaper Pair.

That’s about it! With everything set, you now have a unique wallpaper on your iPhone that simulates turning the lights on and off.

Also, check out the video we got this idea from:

That said, it’s also worth mentioning the gimmicky side of this trick. The wallpaper will change regardless of where you tap on the screen. You don’t have to precisely tap the light switch. Now, this fact probably doesn’t make any difference; the result is still the same, and it doesn’t make the effect less cool. I’m just saying it’s not some kind of magic; it’s just how the dynamic wallpaper feature works on iOS.

