With its default settings, your Mac does a pretty good job of conserving energy. There are, however, some settings you can tweak to make it sip even less from the electrical grid. Let’s take a look at how to change macOS Ventura Energy Saver settings on your desktop Mac.

Opening Energy Saver Settings on a Desktop Mac in macOS Ventura

Like most of the configuration options you’ll need on macOS Ventura, the Energy Saver panel is located in System Settings on your desktop Mac. Here’s how to get there.

Time needed: 2 minutes. Click the Apple Logo in the top left corner of your display, then System Settings. Click Energy Saver in the side bar. You’ll find your Mac’s Energy Saver settings here.

Depending on your Mac, there are various options you can configure. Some, like UPS Options, may not appear if you’ve never had an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) connected to your desktop. Here is what each item does.

Wake for network access With this turned on, your Mac will wake to allow access to shared resources like a printer or an Apple Music playlist. Start up automatically after a power failure If your home or office loses power, this option tells your Mac to start back up after the electricity is restored. Enable Power Nap While your Mac sleeps, this setting will have it wake periodically to check for email, calendar and other iCloud updates. UPS Options If you have a UPS connected to your Mac, this setting will let you configure the time or battery level when your Mac will shut down if it’s running on the UPS battery.

Scheduling Your Mac to Shut Down or Start Up

It’s important to note that even though you don’t see it listed, it is possible to schedule your Mac to shut down and start up. In previous versions of macOS, this schedule appeared in Energy Saver settings. As of macOS Ventura, though, you have to configure them from Terminal using command line tools.

Configuring Your Display to Sleep

You may want to set up your Mac so its display sleeps after a period of inactivity. To do so, you’ll be back in System Settings. There, click on Lock Screen in the side bar.

The top two options are probably the most important, from an energy saving standpoint.

Start Screen Saver when inactive allows you to set how long your Mac should sit idle before its screen saver activates.

allows you to set how long your Mac should sit idle before its screen saver activates. Turn display off when inactive allows you to specify how long your Mac should stay inactive before trying to turn off the display.

You can also configure whether or not your Mac requires your password after the screen saver starts or the display turns off, and even set a message to display while your Mac is locked.

Finding Similar Settings on a MacBook

It’s important to note that this article is descriptive of the energy saver settings for a desktop Mac running macOS Ventura. This would include the Mac mini, iMac, Mac Studio and Mac Pro.

If you have a MacBook, you’ll find similar settings, but under a different menu item. These settings are found instead in the Battery section of System Settings.