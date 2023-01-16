How to Manually Add a Workout to Apple Watch

The Apple Watch, like other fitness tracking devices, has many features that are useful to seasoned athletes, and fitness enthusiasts. It’s also beneficial to the general public who want to stay fit and healthy through exercise. If you are new to Apple Watch and its workout app, you should learn how to manually add a workout to your wearable device. This is useful especially when you forget to open the Workout app before you start the activity you want the Apple Watch to track. This can also be useful when you forget your Apple Watch. You can still manually add the workout you did right after you get ahold of your Watch.

Having used the Apple Watch for various workout activities like running, cycling, swimming, working out at the gym and even walking, I’m experienced with adding workout information manually, simply because I sometimes forget to start the Workout app. So, in this guide, I will walk you through the steps to manually add a workout to your Apple Watch.

How to Start a Workout on Apple Watch

Before giving you the steps to manually add a workout to Apple Watch, you may need to know how to start a workout. Follow the steps below to do this on your Apple Watch.

Open the Workout app on your Apple Watch. Scroll through the pre-installed workouts and select the one you are going to do. Tap on the workout you are about to begin.



How to Customize a Workout on Apple Watch

Before you begin tracking a workout, you can customize it based on various parameters provided by Apple. The Cupertino-based company rolled out this feature in watchOS 9. So, if your Apple Watch is already updated, you can take advantage of this feature. This is useful if you’re training for a certain activity and you have a set goal for every workout that you do. Follow the steps below to customize a workout on your Apple Watch

Open the Workout app on your Apple Watch. Select the activity that you’re going to begin.

Tap the three dots (***) > Create Workout.

Tap a goal (Calories, Distance, or Time) > Choose a value > Done.



Tap the edited goal to begin the workout.

You can also save the edited goal so that you can simply choose to start it again the next time you workout.

How to Manually Add a Workout to Apple Watch

To manually add a workout on Apple Watch, you will need your iPhone. This is because you’ll need to add the workout you did in the iPhone Health app.

Time needed: 1 minute. Follow these steps to manually add a workout to your Apple Watch. Open the Health app on your iPhone. Select the Browse tab. Tap Activity > Workouts. Tap Add Data > Activity Type. Select the Activity from the menu at the bottom. Enter pertinent information about the workout you did. Tap Add.

Bonus Tip: When using the Workout app, you can allow your Apple Watch to send a variety of alerts while you’re exercising. These can include alerts when you’ve reached a certain heart rate, distance, or time, among others. See the steps below to set up alerts during workouts.

Open the Workout app on your Apple Watch. Turn the Digital Crown To the activity you want to do. Tap the three dots (***) > the tile’s Edit button > Alerts.

Tap the alert that you want to receive, then configure it.



Once you’ve set up the alerts, the Apple Watch will use them every time you do that activity.

Enjoying and Reaping the Benefits of Your Apple Watch

You may not know it, but your Apple Watch can help you reap many health benefits if you know its many features and functionalities. The key is to consistently use it for tracking your workout activities, not just for telling time or accessing your social media accounts. Maximize its fitness capabilities and you will surely feel the worth of the money you spent buying your Apple Watch.