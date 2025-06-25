How to Play Clash Royale on Mac

Clash Royale is an incredibly popular mobile game, but unfortunately, it doesn’t have a native macOS version. That said, you can still play Clash Royale on your Mac through several reliable workarounds. You can use Android emulators for simplicity and performance, or sideload the iOS app to enjoy a native-like experience on Apple Silicon Macs. Whether you’re using an Intel Mac or an Apple Silicon (M1/M2/M3) Mac, there’s a way to get started and dive into the action from your desktop.

We’ll go through all the methods in detail below.

3 Ways to Get Clash Royale on Mac

1. Using Android Emulators

Time needed: 20 minutes Several Android emulators can create a virtual Android device on your Mac, allowing you to run Clash Royale just like on a phone. The most popular Android emulators are BlueStacks, MuMuPlayer Pro, and Nox Player. Go to the official website and download BlueStacks for macOS. Now, BlueStacks Air is fully optimized for Apple Silicon Macs. Once the installer is downloaded, double-click it and follow the prompts to complete the installation. After installation, find BlueStacks in your Applications folder and open it. Inside BlueStacks, open the Google Play Store. You’ll need to sign in with a Google account. Use the search bar to find Clash Royale and click Install. Once installed, you can launch the game directly from the Play Store or your BlueStacks home screen.

2. Use iPhone Mirroring

If you prefer to use your actual iPhone to play, you can mirror its screen on your Mac and control it remotely. Debuted with macOS Sequoia and iOS 18, the iPhone Mirroring feature lets you control your iPhone and access your iOS apps directly on your Mac.

On your iPhone, open the App Store and download the Clash Royale app (free). Launch your iPhone mirroring app on your Mac.

On your Mac screen, click Connect on the iPhone option. Follow the on-screen instructions on your iPhone to complete the connection. Once your iPhone screen appears on your Mac, navigate to Clash Royale on your iPhone and tap to launch it. Your iPhone screen will rotate to landscape mode on your Mac, allowing you to play the game smoothly on your Mac.

3. Sideload the iOS App

If you’ve got an Apple Silicon model, you can sideload and run iOS apps natively on your Mac. There are two ways to do it:

Method 1: Using PlayCover

Download PlayCover on your Mac. Get the Clash Royale IPA file (you’ll need to extract this from your iPhone or a trusted source). Launch PlayCover and import the IPA. Play the game with native iOS performance using a keyboard and mouse.

Method 2: Using Apple Configurator

Connect your iPhone to your Mac. Use Apple Configurator 2 to install the IPA on your Mac. Open the app from your Applications folder.

