How to Remove “Get Outlook for iOS” Signature on iPhone

When you send emails from Outlook on your iPhone, it automatically tags them with a “Get Outlook for iOS” or “Sent from Outlook for iOS” message. Personally, I find it a bit annoying. It makes me sound like I’m trying to hard-sell people on the app—I don’t even work for Microsoft! That said, removing it is pretty easy. You can change your signature or even remove it altogether. Here’s a quick guide on what to do.
How To Remove Get Outlook for iOS Signature
Time needed: 1 minute
To remove your default signature, you’ll have to modify the email signature settings on the Outlook app. Follow these steps:
- Open the Outlook app on your iPhone.
- Tap the Profile icon in the top-left corner.
- From the bottom left, tap the Settings gear icon.
- Tap Signature
- Remove the “Sent from Outlook for iOS” text.
- If you want to add a new signature, type the text and tap the check icon in the top right corner.
- Finally, hit the back button in the top left corner.
And that’s it! From now on, you won’t see that signature attached to your outgoing emails. If you’ve chosen a new one, it should now appear in the signature section of your messages.