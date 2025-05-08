How to Remove “Get Outlook for iOS” Signature on iPhone

When you send emails from Outlook on your iPhone, it automatically tags them with a “Get Outlook for iOS” or “Sent from Outlook for iOS” message. Personally, I find it a bit annoying. It makes me sound like I’m trying to hard-sell people on the app—I don’t even work for Microsoft! That said, removing it is pretty easy. You can change your signature or even remove it altogether. Here’s a quick guide on what to do.

How To Remove Get Outlook for iOS Signature

Time needed: 1 minute To remove your default signature, you’ll have to modify the email signature settings on the Outlook app. Follow these steps: Open the Outlook app on your iPhone. Tap the Profile icon in the top-left corner. From the bottom left, tap the Settings gear icon. Tap Signature Remove the “Sent from Outlook for iOS” text. If you want to add a new signature, type the text and tap the check icon in the top right corner. Finally, hit the back button in the top left corner.

And that’s it! From now on, you won’t see that signature attached to your outgoing emails. If you’ve chosen a new one, it should now appear in the signature section of your messages.