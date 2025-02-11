How to Sign Up for Starlink’s Beta Test for Free

T-Mobile just revealed its new direct-to-cell satellite service in a Super Bowl 2025 ad, marking a major step forward for mobile connectivity. Developed in partnership with SpaceX, this service, called T-Mobile Starlink, is finally available for early testing more than two years after its initial announcement. Non-T-Mobile customers can try it as well. Plus, T-Mobile is offering the service for free until July, leading up to its official launch. Here’s how you can sign up for the beta test.

Stay Connected Anywhere with T-Mobile Starlink

You don’t need special hardware to connect your phone to the satellite network. As soon as you leave terrestrial cellular coverage, any compatible phone will automatically connect to the Starlink satellite signal. T-Mobile also ensures that you receive Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) nationwide.

Initially, you can only send and receive texts, but picture messaging will follow soon. Moreover, you don’t need any special app, as the default pre-installed messaging app on your iPhone will do the job just fine. Eventually, calling and data services will be available. Plus, T-Mobile is working with global partners and SpaceX to extend satellite coverage when you travel internationally or at sea.

What You Need to Do to Sign Up

If you want to sign up for T-Mobile Starlink, go to the official registration page and enter your name, phone number, and email address. T-Mobile states that most phones released in the past four years can connect to the satellite network. Here’s what Apple requires:

iPhone 14, iPhone 15, or iPhone 16 (all models) The latest version of iOS

T-Mobile is offering this service for free to a select group of testers. Once it officially launches in July, you can get it at no extra cost if you’re on the Go5G Next plan. If you’re on a different T-Mobile plan, you can add it for $15 per month. However, if you register in February, you’ll lock in a discounted rate of $10 per month. Even if you’re with a different carrier, you can still access T-Mobile’s direct-to-cell satellite network for $20 per month.

If, for any reason, you want to opt out of this service when it launches, here’s what you need to know about opting out.