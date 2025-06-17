How to Type the Squared Symbol (²) on Mac Keyboard

The easiest way to type the squared symbol (²) on a Mac is by selecting it from the character viewer. Just press Command+Control+Space to open the character viewer and search for “superscript”. Select the “2” and it will appear as the squared symbol. Alternatively, you can type a regular 2, then select it and press Command+Control+Shift+2 to turn it into a superscript. Keep reading below for more details.

How Do I Type the Squared Symbol on my Mac?

Unfortunately, there’s no direct way to type the squared symbol (²) on a Mac keyboard. Nor is there a keyboard shortcut to quickly insert a squared symbol into your document.

However, there are some simple workarounds to help you insert a squared symbol on your Mac. You can use the Character Viewer or apply superscript formatting to a regular number 2 using a keyboard shortcut or the Format menu in apps like Pages, Word, or Notes.

1. Use the Character Viewer

Place your cursor where you want to insert the symbol. Press Control + Command + Space to open the Character Viewer. In the search bar, type “superscript.”

Click the “2” to insert the squared symbol.

2. Use a Keyboard Shortcut to Superscript

Type the number 2 normally. Select the number using the cursor. Press Control + Command + Plus (+) on your keyboard.

The 2 will be formatted as superscript, giving the visual appearance of a squared symbol.

3. Use the Format Menu

Type the number 2 as usual. Select the 2 using the cursor From the top menu bar, click on Format. Select Font > Baseline > Superscript.



This will raise the 2 to superscript, creating the squared symbol effect.