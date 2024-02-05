How to Update an Old iPad to iOS 14 with/without a Computer

Is your trusty old iPad feeling a bit stuck in the past? Updating your device might seem a bit tricky, but in reality, it’s quite easy. This guide is here to answer all your questions about upgrading your iPad to iOS 14.

iOS 14 Supported Devices

iOS 14 is compatible with these iPad models:

iPad Pro (all models)

iPad Air 2 and later

iPad 5th generation and later

iPad Mini 4 and later

Remember that while these models are technically compatible, performance might vary depending on the age of the device and how it’s been used. Always back up your device before performing any update.

Open Finder on your Mac, or iTunes on your Windows PC. Connect your iPad to your Mac or PC. Click on your iPad’s name.

Select General or Settings. Click Check for Update.

Select Download and Update if available. Lastly, enter your iPad passcode to continue.

If you’re not seeing the iPadOS 14 update, it means your iPad can’t run it. Instead, you’ll only see the most recent version your iPad can handle. And if your iPad is already up to date with the latest version, you won’t see any new updates available.

If you can’t see the iOS 14 update on your iPad, it’s likely because your iPad is too old for iOS 14, it already updated automatically to a newer version, or a VPN or proxy is blocking the update server.

If you’re having trouble updating your iPad to iOS 14 wirelessly, you can try updating it manually using a Mac or a Windows PC. Here’s how:

Connect your iPad to your computer using the appropriate cable. If your Mac runs macOS Catalina or later, open Finder. For macOS Mojave or earlier or Windows, use iTunes. Select your iPad when it appears in Finder or iTunes. Click on General or Settings, then Check for Update. If an update is available, click Download and Update. You’ll need to enter your iPad passcode to proceed.

