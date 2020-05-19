How to Use to Apple Music on The Web

After numerous fan concepts and a beta version, a fully functional, official web version of Apple Music is now available. It means you can access your playlists, libraries, and exclusive content in your browser.

Apple Music Web Player

To access it, head to https://music.apple.com. When you’re there, tap Sign In in the top right-hand corner. Log in using your Apple ID and your entire library is there for you. Because this is an official offering, all the extra content – playlists, video interviews etc – is also available. An individual Apple Music subscription costs $9.99 a month. Student and family subscriptions are available for $4.99 and $14.99 per month respectively.