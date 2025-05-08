How To Turn Ringer off on Macbook

It’s no secret that notification alerts are a great way to keep up with all the latest conversations. But with so many apps constantly running on a Mac, it’s easy to get caught up in a flood of sounds and lose track of important work. Fortunately, there are several ways to turn off the ringer on your MacBook, depending on whether you want to mute notifications system-wide or just for specific apps. Here’s what to do.

1. Use FaceTime Settings

Time needed: 3 minutes The simplest and most direct way to stop your MacBook from ringing, especially for incoming calls, is by adjusting your FaceTime settings. This method disables call alerts that are synced from your iPhone. Follow these steps:

Open the Apple Menu in the top-left corner and select System Settings. Go to Notifications and click on FaceTime. You can either disable all notifications or toggle off Play sound for notifications.

2. Use Keyboard Shortcuts

Another easy way to turn off the ringer on your MacBook is by using the function keys on your keyboard, which can silence all sounds.

Press the F10 key to mute all sounds and alerts instantly. To unmute, you can press F11 or F12 and adjust the volume.

For quick access to sound settings, hold the Option key and press F10.

3. Use Focus Mode

Focus Mode is an excellent tool for blocking out distractions. You can set it to silence all notifications at certain times or allow only important ones to come through.

Open System Settings and select Focus. Click Add Focus > Custom and choose a name and icon.

Under Allow Notifications, choose the apps or contacts allowed to notify you. In Set a Schedule, choose when this Focus mode should activate automatically.

Adjust any app-specific settings if required.

4. Turn Off App-Specific Notifications

If only certain apps are causing interruptions with constant alerts, you can easily mute notifications for just those apps.

Click Apple Menu and open System Settings. Go to Notifications.

Scroll through the list of apps and select the one you want to silence. Turn off the switch for Allow Notifications.