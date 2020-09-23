Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day and Apple News has a section to help people register to vote, how to become a poll worker in your state, and more.

Voting 2020

To start, open Apple News and tap on the Following tab on the bottom. If you’re on a Mac or iPad you’ll be looking at the sidebar. Tap on Election 2020 which contains all of the current election news.

In here, scroll down to find the How to Vote section. You’ll see a button called Tap to pick a state. Pick your state and it will bring you to a page that tells you the registration deadline, a way to check your registration status, a way to find your polling place and when they’re open.