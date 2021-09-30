In recent versions of its operating systems, Apple has added a way to set up an iCloud Data Recovery contact. If you forget your Apple ID or device password, your trusted person can help you back in. Thanks to a Mac Geek Gab listener for the tip.
iCloud Data Recovery Contact
To set up a recovery contact, make sure you have two-factor authentication turned on for your Apple ID and that all of your devices are running the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, or macOS.
- To get started, head to Settings > Your Name > Password & Security.
- Tap Account Recovery.
- Under Recovery Assistance, tap Add Recovery Contact, then authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID. If you’re in a Family Sharing group, the members of the group are recommended. Or you can choose one of your contacts.
- If you select a family member, they’re added automatically. If you select a contact, they need to accept the request. After they accept your request, you see a message that they have been added as your account recovery contact.
After you set up a recovery contact, the next time you can’t log into your Apple ID or device, follow the on-screen instructions with your in-person or on the phone. Your recovery contact then shares a six-digit code that you enter on your device. After your identity is confirmed, you can reset your Apple ID password.