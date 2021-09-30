In recent versions of its operating systems, Apple has added a way to set up an iCloud Data Recovery contact. If you forget your Apple ID or device password, your trusted person can help you back in. Thanks to a Mac Geek Gab listener for the tip.

iCloud Data Recovery Contact

To set up a recovery contact, make sure you have two-factor authentication turned on for your Apple ID and that all of your devices are running the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, or macOS.

To get started, head to Settings > Your Name > Password & Security. Tap Account Recovery. Under Recovery Assistance, tap Add Recovery Contact, then authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID. If you’re in a Family Sharing group, the members of the group are recommended. Or you can choose one of your contacts. If you select a family member, they’re added automatically. If you select a contact, they need to accept the request. After they accept your request, you see a message that they have been added as your account recovery contact.

After you set up a recovery contact, the next time you can’t log into your Apple ID or device, follow the on-screen instructions with your in-person or on the phone. Your recovery contact then shares a six-digit code that you enter on your device. After your identity is confirmed, you can reset your Apple ID password.