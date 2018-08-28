macOS: How to Turn Your iMac into a Secondary Display

If you have both a MacBook and an iMac, you can use the iMac as a display for the MacBook, or use an iMac as a display for another iMac. This gives you a bigger screen without needing to buy another screen.

Target Display Mode

It’s called Target Display Mode, and it’s easy to start using. Apple has a support page about this, with system requirements and display options. I’ll provide the short version here.

System Requirements

A Mac notebook or desktop with a Mini DisplayPort or Thunderbolt port. If your Mac has Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, you can connect it using the Apple Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter.

with a Mini DisplayPort or Thunderbolt port. If your Mac has Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, you can connect it using the Apple Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter. A Thunderbolt cable or a Mini DisplayPort to Mini DisplayPort cable

cable or a cable A supported iMac with OS X v10.6.1 or later

Entering Target Display Mode

Turn on your iMac, and make sure the other Mac is logged in . Connect the Mini DisplayPort or Thunderbolt cable between the two computers. Press Command + F2 on the keyboard of the iMac that you want to use as a display.

Your target iMac will now display the desktop of the other, connected Mac. To exit TDM, just press Command + F2 again. It will also exit if you disconnect the cable or shut down/sleep the other Mac.

