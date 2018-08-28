macOS: How to Turn Your iMac into a Secondary Display

If you have both a MacBook and an iMac, you can use the iMac as a display for the MacBook, or use an iMac as a display for another iMac. This gives you a bigger screen without needing to buy another screen.

Target Display Mode

It’s called Target Display Mode, and it’s easy to start using. Apple has a support page about this, with system requirements and display options. I’ll provide the short version here.

System Requirements

  • A Mac notebook or desktop with a Mini DisplayPort or Thunderbolt port. If your Mac has Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, you can connect it using the Apple Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter.
  • Thunderbolt cable or a Mini DisplayPort to Mini DisplayPort cable
  • A supported iMac with OS X v10.6.1 or later

Entering Target Display Mode

  1. Turn on your iMac, and make sure the other Mac is logged in.
  2. Connect the Mini DisplayPort or Thunderbolt cable between the two computers.
  3. Press Command + F2 on the keyboard of the iMac that you want to use as a display.

Your target iMac will now display the desktop of the other, connected Mac. To exit TDM, just press Command + F2 again. It will also exit if you disconnect the cable or shut down/sleep the other Mac.

