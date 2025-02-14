Image Playground: What It Is and How to Use It on iPhone

iOS 18.1 brought the first wave of Apple Intelligence features to eligible iPhones. Right after its launch, Apple introduced iOS 18.2, adding even more AI-powered tools. Now we have access to Visual Intelligence with the Camera Control button, ChatGPT integration in Siri, and, most excitingly, generative image features like Image Playground and Genmoji.

Unlike other AI tools, these run natively on Apple Silicon and integrate seamlessly with iOS. With Image Playground, you can create cartoon-style images from text prompts and even use your photos. Let’s explore what this new app can do!

Image Playground Overview

Image Source: App Store

The Image Playground app is available as a standalone download on iOS, and you’ll notice it right away. It has a distinct icon featuring a playful critter that deviates from Apple’s usual aesthetic. This design choice is intentional. When you open the app, a simple splash screen introduces the basics, but you won’t need it. Image Playground is incredibly easy to use, and you’ll get the hang of it instantly.

Your main controls are at the bottom. The text bar with the Apple Intelligence icon is where you enter your prompt. Above it, you’ll find suggested themes, costumes, accessories, and locations. These are optional, but including them improves results.

For example, if you type “muskrat,” select “city” as the theme, and choose the “hiker” costume, you’ll get solid results. The first few images are the best, while later ones become repetitive. More complex prompts? The app handles them well. A request like “bear eating ice cream in a steampunk laboratory” works, but nonsensical prompts (like “bus eating a lollipop”) won’t.

Can I Use My Own Pictures in Image Playground?

You can use your pictures as a starting point for an AI-generated image. When creating a new image in Image Playground, tap the plus (+) symbol in the bottom right corner. Then, choose Photo to select an image from your library or Take Photo to capture a new one with your camera.

After that, describe the image or pick a prompt. Swipe through the generated images until you find one you like. Once you’re happy with your selection, tap Done in the top-right corner to save it in the app.

Creating Personalized Images From People

You can start an Image Playground creation using a person from your People album in the Photos app, including yourself. Simply choose a specific photo as the base for your new image. Each image is unique because Image Playground captures the selected photo’s precise angle, lighting, and details rather than producing a generalized representation.

Swipe through different photos to find the best-animated version. You can’t request celebrities like Tim Cook or Taylor Swift, but you can import an image. Alternatively, use the Appearance option to create a generic look by selecting skin tone and refining features.