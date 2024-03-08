How to Install tvOS 17.4 on Your Apple TV

Those looking to download and install the tvOS 17.4 update can look no further. Apple has officially released the update for its line of Apple TV devices, and knowing how to access and install it can be incredibly important for eliminating software bugs. Let’s take a look at how to download and install tvOS 17.4

What Models Support tvOS 17.4?

The following devices support iOS 17.4:

Apple TV HD (2015)

Apple TV 4K (First-Generation through third-generation)

How to Install tvOS 17.4

Time needed: 10 minutes To download and install tvOS 17.4, simply follow these steps: From your Apple TV, navigate to Settings. Tap System. Select Software Updates. Tap Update Software. When you see the tvOS 17.4 update, select Download and Install. Note that in the future you can enable Automatic Updates from the Software Updates screen.

Once the update is complete, your Apple TV will restart and then prepare and install the update. Your Apple TV will then restart automatically once the process is done. From there, you’re ready to enjoy tvOS 17.4.

What’s New in tvOS 17.4?

Compared to other OS releases from Apple, tvOS updates are typically minimal when it comes to major changes in appearance and UI design. This time around, tvOS 17.4 focuses on incremental improvements to help your device run optimally. Additionally, there is now support for Apple Music SharePlay for Apple TV, which can make playing streaming content among friends even more appealing.

While the update may seem small, remember that they’re often important under the hood of your device. It’s important that you keep your device up to date–even your Apple TV.

