Internet Not Working After macOS Sonoma Update? Here’s 9 Ways to Fix It

Is your internet not working after the macOS Sonoma update? I understand your frustration; it has recently happened to me on one of my older MacBooks. The reason could be anything ranging from a faulty internet connection to a third-party app interfering with your network.

Let’s look at all the solutions in this guide and fix the Internet connection error.

1. Turn Off VPN

The first and foremost solution that also worked for me when I updated my macOS was turning off the VPN. You might need a VPN for private browsing or your work, but it often interferes with the Internet connection.

Time needed: 3 minutes You can directly turn it off from the VPN app. Or else you can choose to follow the steps below. Go to the Apple menu on the top left of your desktop. Click on System Settings. Look for Network on the left sidebar and open it. Click on VPN & Filters on the right and then disable it.

Check if your internet connection is restored after disabling the VPN.

2. Disable Antivirus on Your Mac

Antivirus programs often include features that can inspect and filter network traffic. Hence, it could lead to network issues after a macOS update.

To check if your antivirus is causing the problem, try disabling it. You must open the app and turn it off from the settings. You can also restart the system to save the settings and check if the internet connection is back.

If not, you can turn it back on for your computer’s security.

3. Disable Little Snitch

Little Snitch is a firewall application that monitors network traffic. A lot of users have faced issues wherein this app has been interfering with their internet connection, and thus disabling it has instantly fixed the error.

Here is how you can do it.

Go to the Apple menu and open System Settings.

Open Network from the left sidebar. Click on VPN & Filters on the right.

Look for Little Snitch under the Filters & Proxies section.

Click on the arrow beside Enabled and choose Disabled.



When you disable Little Snitch, your internet connection will start working again.

4. Reboot in Safe Mode

After trying all the above methods, if the internet connection is still not restored, you need to reboot your Mac in Safe Mode. This particular method has been recommended by Apple customer care itself, and it works. Safe Mode helps you identify the problems with the software that might be causing the internet connection issue.

Let’s look at the steps you can follow to reboot in Safe Mode.

For Apple Silicon

Go to System Settings and click on Shut Down. Now, wait a few minutes for the system to shut down completely. Press and hold the power button until the “Loading startup options” appear on the screen. Choose the volume. Then press and hold the Shift Key, and click on Continue in Safe Mode.



The system will restart in safe mode, and you can log in to check your internet connection. However, if you have an Intel-based Mac, you can try the steps below to reboot it in safe mode.

For Intel-based Mac

Start with shutting down your Mac. Then, restart it and press and hold the Shift Key while the system is restarting. Keep holding it till you see the login window.

Simply log in to your system, and you should now be in the safe mode.

5. Restart Your Mac

Tried rebooting your system in Safe Mode? Did you find any errors or software interfering with your Internet connection? If not, then the issue could be something else. Sometimes, even a quick restart might fix simple bugs in your system.

Here are the quick steps to restart your Mac.

Go to the Apple menu at the top left. Then, click on Restart.



Wait while the system restarts. Reconnect your Wi-Fi and check if it works.

6. Restart Your Router

Have you checked your router yet? What if the issue isn’t related to your system but could be your router itself or ISP? To eliminate this possibility, it is better to restart your router. Turn off the switch to your router. Wait for around 30-60 seconds and then restart it. Connect your Wi-Fi on your Mac, and it should work.

7. Forget Your Wi-Fi Connection

Now that you have restarted the router, you can try forgetting your Wi-Fi connection, which will refresh the network settings.

Follow the steps below:

Click on the Wi-Fi icon on the top right of your desktop. Select Wi-Fi Settings.

Click on Details next to the wifi connection.

Choose Forget This Network.



Then, you can try reconnecting to the same network and enter your password.

8. Reset DHCP Lease

DHCP is responsible for assigning IP addresses to your devices. Sometimes, the same IP address is assigned to two or more devices, causing conflict in the internet connection. This could be why your Internet is not working after the macOS Sonoma update.

But you can fix this by resetting the DHCP Lease and obtaining a new IP address from your router. Here is how you can do it.

Open System Settings from the Apple menu. Click on Wi-Fi on the right and open Details to your Wi-Fi connection.

Select TCP/IP on the left sidebar.

Look for Renew DHCP Lease and click on it.

Click on Apply to confirm.



Your Wi-Fi will then reconnect and might start working instantly. Check your browser to ensure it is working.

Lastly, if nothing is working out for you, I still have one last method you can try. Since the error started after you updated to macOS Sonoma, the issue could be directly related to the update itself. Apple often recognizes such errors, which often happen when upgrading your system to a new OS version. The best way to fix this issue is to update your software again to the latest version.

Open System Settings from the Apple Menu. Go to General and click on Software Update.

Then, wait for a few seconds till the system recognizes any available update.

If any updates are available, you can install it on your system and let your Mac restart after saving all the changes. Try connecting to the Internet again and check if it’s restored.

If none of the above methods are working on your Mac contact Apple customer support and let them know about your issue and everything you have tried till now.