iOS 11: How to Create a Loop Live Photo Effect on iPhone

We showed you how to do the Bounce effect and the Long Exposure effect. Now it’s time for the Loop Live Photo effect. Loop and Bounce may seem similar at first, but there is a difference between the two. The Bounce effect makes the photo rock back and forth. You watch the Live Photo as it happens, then it plays in reverse. Loop photos creates a GIF-like loop where the Live Photo endlessly cycles. Here’s how to create a Loop.

Loop Live Photo Effect

You’re basically going to follow the same steps for the other photo effects.

Open Photos on your iPhone. Navigate to the Live Photo you want to edit. Swipe up , and select Loop , which will be the second effect listed.

The Loop effect is great for photos where the subject is already moving continuously. Think of something going around in a circle, or maybe a river with the water constantly running (as opposed to blurred with a Long Exposure effect).