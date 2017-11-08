iOS 11: Enable Private Notifications to Dissuade Prying Eyes

The iPhone X hides notifications by default. This means that notifications on the lock screen won’t display information unless you’re looking at it. But you can do this with older iPhone models too. It’s a feature baked right into iOS 11. Here’s how to enable private notifications.

Private Notifications on iOS

This tip comes from Mac Geek Gab. This works on the iPhone X, or other models as long as you’re running iOS 11.

First, open Settings . Next, tap Notifications . Tap Show Previews at the top. Choose When Unlocked among the three options.

Now, your notifications will remain private until your iPhone knows it’s you holding it.