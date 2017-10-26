iOS 11: How to Install Third Party Keyboards on Your iPhone

There are plenty of great third party keyboards on iOS, but installing them may not be obvious. There are several steps to get started aside from downloading the app. Keyboards can be installed on your iPhone and iPad. Here’s how to install them on either type of device.

Settings

After you’ve downloaded the keyboard you want, it’s time to configure some settings. It will be faster if you set them up before you go into the keyboard app. That way your system will already be prepared.

Open Settings > General > Keyboard , then tap Keyboards at the top. Then, tap Add New Keyboard . This will open up a list of iPhone keyboards and third-party keyboards. Find the name of the keyboard you downloaded, then tap on its menu item. Tap on the switch to Allow Full Access . You’ll see a window appear warning you that the keyboard can access everything you type. This is normal for a keyboard; if it couldn’t access what you typed then it couldn’t function. Finally, open up Notes or another app where you can enter some text. The keyboard will appear at the bottom. Long-press the globe icon , then tap the keyboard you installed. This will fully enable the keyboard and let you start typing.

After that, third party keyboards will automatically appear whenever you type. If for some reason that iOS reverts back to the default keyboard, you can tap the globe icon once again to re-enable it.