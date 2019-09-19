How to Prepare Your iPhone and Update to iOS 13

Apple is releasing iOS 13 today, the newest version of its iPhone operating system. It introduces features like Dark Mode, new ways to protect your privacy, redesigned Apple Maps, a swipe keyboard, and a lot more. Here’s how to prepare your iPhone to update.

Back Up Your Device

Backing up your devices is essential, and there are two ways you can do it:

iCloud Backup : On your iPhone, go to Settings > Your Name > iCloud . Tap iCloud Backup , and make sure the switch next to it is on (green). Your iPhone will automatically backup when it’s connected to Wi-Fi and plugged into a power outlet. Usually, this happens during the night, but you can tap Back Up Now to manually start the process.

: On your iPhone, go to . Tap , and make sure the switch next to it is on (green). Your iPhone will automatically backup when it’s connected to Wi-Fi and plugged into a power outlet. Usually, this happens during the night, but you can tap to manually start the process. iTunes : Make sure iTunes is updated to the latest version. Open iTunes and connect your iPhone to your computer via the Lightning cable. You may have to enter your device passcode if a dialog box appears that says Trust This Computer . You’ll need to select Encrypt iPhone Backup if you want your Health and Activity data to be included. Click Done , and your iPhone will start backing up. Alternatively, you can use third-party software like iMazing.

Install iOS 13

Once your iPhone is backed up, you’re ready to install iOS 13. You can either do so via iTunes, or right on your device. Go to Settings > General > Software Update. After a second or two, iOS 13 will appear and you can tap the install button. You can also enable the option for automatic backups. Like iCloud Backup, your iPhone will update automatically.

