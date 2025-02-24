iOS 18.4 Beta 1: Should You Install It and How To Become a Beta Tester

Apple’s iOS 18.4 was always speculated to be a big release bringing even more Apple Intelligence features. Now that the update is finally here, fans may be asking themselves, “Should I install the update”? Let’s take a quick look at what’s new in the latest release and understand whether you should install iOS 18.4 beta 1 right now or wait until the public release. If you’re a tech geek at heart, we’ve also detailed how to become a beta tester to install the developer beta.

What’s New in iOS 18.4

The latest iOS 18.4 update is certainly a big update, with a prime focus on Apple Intelligence. The previous iOS 18.3 brought no major AI features, but the latest update brings Apple Intelligence to more countries and a new device—Vision Pro.

The highlighted features of iOS 18.4 include Priority Notifications, Image Playground Sketch Style, support for new languages, a new Apple Vision Pro app, Ambient Music, Apple News+ Food, Privacy Indication Dots, New Siri Voices, Podcasts Widgets, new emojis, and more.

However, some highly anticipated features like brand-new Siri with personal context, screen awareness, and app intents are missing in iOS 18.4. It seems Apple has pushed the whole Siri update to iOS 18.5.

At the moment, iOS 18.4 is only available in Developer Beta. We expect iOS 18.4 to see a public beta release later this month.

Should You Install iOS 18.4 Beta 1?

Generally, developer betas are more buggy than public betas. Since this is the first developer beta of iOS 18.4, we recommend waiting. If you’ve never tried betas before or aren’t very comfortable dealing with bugs and glitches, you may not be happy with the overall experience.

Honestly speaking, the first developer beta of any software update won’t deliver the best experience, nor should you expect it to be. I have been using developer betas for quite a long time now. In my testing, I haven’t faced any major issues with my devices, but some bugs have been pretty annoying in the first iteration.

If you’re a tech enthusiast and wish to try what’s new in iOS 18.4, I would recommend installing it on a secondary device, and not your daily drivers. This way, you can get hands-on with the new features, without worrying too much.

How to Become a Beta Tester and Install iOS 18.4 Beta

You have to be a member of the Apple Developer Beta program to download & install iOS 18.4 beta on your iPhone. You don’t have to pay $99 for the annual membership to access the developer beta. A free developer account should help you get started.

Earlier, Apple required you to activate a beta profile to install developer beta on your iPhone. Thankfully, the process is much easier now. Once you enroll your Apple Account in Apple’s Developer Program, you should see an option to install the beta right in the Settings app.

Here’s how to do it: