iOS: How to Create an iCloud Website For Your Photos

Apple has a hidden ‘social network’ of sorts in the iOS Photos app. You can create albums and share them with friends and family. But you can also create a shared album that creates an iCloud website. This lets you share photos more publicly, and anyone who has the URL can view them.

Publicly Shared Album

To start, open up the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Shared icon at the bottom. Next, tap the plus (+) sign at the top left. Name your album, then tap Next . Here’s the important part: in the next screen you can add other people. Only add yourself , by typing in your email. Then hit Create . Then, tap on the album you just made. Down at the bottom, tap the People tab. Here you’ll see a switch that says Public Website . Turn it on.

It will create a public iCloud website. You can choose if subscribers can post to it or not. People can view this on their iDevices or on the web.