iOS: Make Colors Pop With iPhone Color Filters

iPhone screens are prized for their color accuracy. DisplayMate analyzed the iPhone 7 and showed that it was one of the best screens they ever tested, with “the highest peak brightness for a smartphone” and “the smallest color variation with viewing angle.” As a result, colors are represented accurately. But don’t you wish the colors were just a bit more saturated? You can do this with iPhone color filters.

Blue/Yellow Filter

There is an accessibility setting that can change how colors are displayed on the iPhone and iPad. They were designed to help compensate for people with color blindness. There are five filters:

Grayscale

Red/Green for protanopia

Green/Red for deuteranopia

Blue/Yellow for tritanopia

Color tint

The blue/yellow color filter makes colors more saturated, especially—you guessed it—blues and yellows. To turn it on, go to Settings > General > Accessibility > Display Accommodations > Color Filters. Display Accommodations is where you’ll also find the Invert Colors setting as well as a switch to reduce the white point of the screen.