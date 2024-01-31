Fix: iPhone 15 Pro Touchscreen Issues

Buying a new iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max only to have touchscreen issues is enough reason to have a brief mental breakdown. However, before a family member calls for an ambulance, why not try fixing it? Let’s explore what you need to do.

Why Is My Touchscreen Not Working on My iPhone 15 Pro?

While Apple has not announced anything concerning an issue with the iPhone 15 Pro touchscreen, many users are facing problems with it. More than likely, the cause is a software glitch, though that does not mean you should rule out hardware issues.

How to Fix iPhone 15 Touchscreen Issues

NOTE You can use the Markup Tool in the Notes App to paint an area around your screen, giving you an idea of where it might not be responsive. You may also use any other drawing app.

1. Force Restart Your iPhone 15 Pro

More than likely, force restarting your iPhone 15 Pro will do the trick.

Time needed: 1 minute To force restart your iPhone: On your iPhone, press and quickly release the Volume Up button. Press and then quickly release the Volume Down button. Press and hold the Side Button until you see the Apple logo. Let go of the Side Button when you see this logo. Do not release the side button when you see the Power Off slider.

It can take up to 20 seconds for your iPhone to restart while you hold the side button, so patience will be key here.

2. Talk to Apple Support

Unfortunately, if a software update or a hard reset didn’t do the trick, your next best step is to talk to Apple Support. Be aware that you may have to pay out of pocket if the iPhone is out of warranty. More than likely, a force restart should be enough of a fix for your touchscreen issues.



