iPhone 15 Beeping Sound While Charging? 7 Ways to Fix it

Does your iPhone 15 keep beeping while charging? It’s pretty annoying when your new iPhone starts beeping whenever you put on charging. Many users have reported this issue across various forums and Apple communities.

There can be various reasons why this happens on your iPhone 15. However, the good news is that you can fix it with a few troubleshooting methods. This guide will show you how to fix your iPhone 15 beeping when charging.

Fixing iPhone 15 Keeps Beeping When Charging

When you put your iPhone in charging, it plays a chime or beep sound to indicate that it’s charging. In rare cases, iPhone keeps playing this sound repeatedly while charging. Whatever the reason is, you can use the troubleshooting methods provided below to fix this issue.

1. Clean the Charging Port

Dust and debris is one of the common reasons why your iPhone 15 beeps while charging as the connectors of the charger and the charging port doesn’t connect properly. The best way to fix this is by cleaning your charging port.

You can clean your iPhone’s charging port by using toothpick and gently cleaning the port. If you’re afraid of damaging the port’s connector, take it to your nearest Apple Store and ask the staff to clean it. Once cleaned, try charging your iPhone 15 and check whether the issue is resolved.

2. Try a Different Cable and Adapter

If your iPhone 15’s charging port is clean, use a different cable or adapter. There is a chance that if you’re not using Apple’s official cable or adapter, your iPhone might be unusual. On the other hand, if the cable and adapter are damaged, your iPhone 15 might make a sound while charging.

Until and unless they’re certified under Apple’s MFi (Made For iPhone) program or the cable isn’t damaged, your iPhone will keep making the beeping sound when charging.

If you hear the beeping sound after exchanging the cables and adapter, it means that the problem isn’t with your cables or adapters, but something else.

It’s uncommon for debris to accumulate on the contact points of the USB-C cable, but there’s a possibility. We wouldn’t recommend you use a toothpick or any sharp object to clean it since the contacts are fragile.

You can use a soft cotton swab to clean the USB-C cable’s contact points. But we’d rather recommend you to take it to an Apple support professional to clean it.

4. Restart iPhone

A simple restart is one of the most obvious but important troubleshooting methods for iPhone’s problems. The steps are the same whether you’re using an iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, or 15 Pro Max. Nevertheless, here’s how you can restart iPhone 15:

Press and hold the volume button and the side button until the power-off slider appears. Drag the slider and wait for 30 seconds. Press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears.

Once restarted, your iPhone 15 should stop beeping when it’s charging. Try connecting your charger again and see whether your issue is resolved.

5. Reset All Settings on the iPhone

If it’s a setting causing the beeping issue and you don’t remember which one, it’s best to reset all settings rather than hear the beep sound. To reset all settings on your iPhone 15, follow these simple steps:

Go to Settings > General. Scroll down and select Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap Reset > Reset All Settings.

Enter your iPhone’s Passcode if prompted. Select Reset All Settings again.



After restarting, you shouldn’t hear the beeping sound on your iPhone 15 while it’s charging.

It could be due to a software bug if it’s not the hardware. Apple releases software updates for your iPhone to fix bugs like these. You can update your iPhone to the latest iOS version to see whether it fixes the beeping issue on your iPhone. To update your iPhone, follow these instructions:

Open Settings on your iPhone. Navigate to General > Software Update. Tap Update Now if there’s a software update available.



Lastly, you can take your iPhone to the nearest Apple service center. They’ll diagnose the issue and either fix it or replace it if necessary.

You won’t have to pay any charges if your iPhone is under warranty or AppleCare+. But if it isn’t under warranty or covered under AppleCare+, you might have to pay a small fee, which varies depending on the issue. That’s the reason why AppleCare+ is worth it for iPhones.

iPhone 15 Beeping Sound Should Stop

You can follow the troubleshooting methods mentioned in this guide to stop the iPhone 15 beeping while charging issue. If you have any other suggestions or queries, please leave them in the comments below.