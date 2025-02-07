iPhone Calls Only Work on Speaker? Try These Fixes

Does call audio on your iPhone only work when you’re on speaker? If so, the issue could be caused by numerous hardware and software-related factors (we sure hope it’s software), like a faulty earpiece or system bugs.

Stick around as we’ll try to investigate the issue further and hopefully find a solution that will make your earpiece functional during calls again.

What to Do if iPhone Calls Only Work on Speaker

1. Clean the Earpiece

A clogged earpiece may be the reason you’re not hearing sound when having calls. Over time, dust, lint, and debris can clog the speaker grille, muffling or completely blocking the sound. Cleaning it can restore normal call audio.

Use a soft-bristled toothbrush or a small paintbrush to gently sweep away dirt, or take a dry microfiber cloth and wipe the top portion of your screen. If the blockage is stubborn, use compressed air in short bursts, but keep in mind not to blow air directly into the speaker at close range.

2. Disconnect Bluetooth Devices

If a Bluetooth speaker or earbuds are connected to your iPhone, the device might be routing call audio to it. This can make it seem like the earpiece isn’t working when the call is actually being sent to headphones, earbuds, or a connected car system.

To check Bluetooth connections, open Settings and go to Bluetooth. If a Bluetooth device is connected, tap the (i) icon next to it and select Disconnect. Alternatively, turn off Bluetooth completely by toggling the switch at the top.

After disabling Bluetooth, try making a call again. If the earpiece still doesn’t work, continue troubleshooting.

3. Restart iPhone

A simple restart can fix a surprising number of issues, including software glitches that may be causing call audio problems. Restarting your iPhone refreshes system processes and can resolve temporary malfunctions.

Here’s how to reboot your iPhone:

On iPhone X and newer : Press and hold the Side button + Volume Up (or Down) until the power-off slider appears. Drag the slider, wait 30 seconds, then turn the phone back on.

: Press and hold the until the power-off slider appears. Drag the slider, wait 30 seconds, then turn the phone back on. On iPhone 8 and earlier: Press and hold the Power button until you see the power-off slider. Turn off the device, wait, then turn it back on.

Some users reported that they were able to fix the problem by updating their iPhones to the latest version of iOS. This implies that there could be an internal bug that’s disturbing call audio. If that’s indeed the case, your best bet is to keep your iPhone up to date, as Apple usually addresses such bugs through iOS updates.

To install the latest iOS update, head over to Settings > General > Software Update. If a new update is available, install it and check if you can still only hear the calls on your iPhone’s speaker.

5. Change Audio Routing Settings

Your iPhone has a setting that controls how call audio is routed. If this setting has been changed, either intentionally or accidentally, it could be forcing calls to play only through the speaker instead of the earpiece.

So, go ahead and check the audio routing settings on your iPhone. Here’s how to do that:

Go to Settings. Head over to Accessibility> Touch. Scroll down and tap Call Audio Routing. Choose Automatic.

6. Visit a Repair Shop or Apple Store

If none of the above solutions work, and your iPhone calls still only work on the speaker, you may be dealing with a hardware issue with the earpiece speaker or internal audio components. This is especially likely if your device has been dropped, exposed to water, or has suffered physical damage.

If the earpiece is completely silent, or you notice crackling or distorted audio when playing sound, it may be damaged. At that point, you should seek professional help and bring your iPhone to an Apple Store or a repair shop.

If your iPhone is under warranty or covered by AppleCare+, you may be eligible for a free or discounted repair. If your iPhone is out of warranty, a reputable third-party repair service may be able to fix the earpiece at a lower cost.

That’s about it! Hopefully, you were able to fix the issue yourself without needing a trip to a technician. If you have any questions, comments, or suggestions, feel free to drop them in the comments below.