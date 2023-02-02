iPhone Camera Blinking? Here’s a Solution

Having an iPhone with a blinking or flickering camera can be a problem for some users. Looking at posts from the internet, users are reporting issues with their iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 cameras producing a flickering or blinking while seeing use. I’m going to go over a few reasons for why this might be happening, as well as provide some solutions.

When it comes to the iPhone camera: quality is king. For example, many users enjoy the True Depth 12MP camera on the iPhone 14 Pro series, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro also features a 12MP camera with Telephoto, Wide and Ultra Wide cameras. For iPhone users, many often choose the device solely for the quality of the camera. However, some users are also reporting an issue with said cameras.

Looking at a Flickering or Blinking iPhone Camera

For some iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 users, there have been reports of their camera flickering while they are attempting to use it. Those with a camera that is having this issue may feel like it is happening at random, and it may very well be. Depending on when or how your camera is blinking, there may be some different reasons for why this issue is happening.

While there doesn’t seem to be an exact reason for this happening, there are some theories. Many are suspecting that the reason this occurs with iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 cameras is due to the lens switching in and out of Macro Mode. For some cameras, the issue is in the lens attempting to take a clear image, yet the object is too close to get a real focus.

There are also reports that the lighting in a room is causing the flicker. While it may not actually be your iPhone camera that is doing the flickering or blinking, it may just be the way the particular lights in the room are being caught with your iPhone camera. Whatever the case, there’s potentially solutions for each condition.

How to Disable Macro Mode

If you are experiencing flickering due to your camera switching between its Wide and Ultra Wide lenses while it uses Auto Macro mode, you have the option to shut off this mode.

To turn off Macro Mode, follow these steps:

Go to Settings > Camera. Select Macro Control and turn it off.

If you want to try and keep the setting on, you can also turn it off while using your camera by selecting the icon that looks like a rose or flower. Selecting a different zoom, such as .5x may also fix the issue.

How to Change the Exposure on Your iPhone Camera

Of course, if you are seeing flickering due to the frame rate of an LED and/or fluorescent light interfering with the shutter rate, changing the exposure will potentially fix this issue.

To change the exposure, simply follow these steps.

Time needed: 1 minute. Change the exposure on your iPhone camera. While in your camera, click the yellow/white arrow at the top of the screen. Some different controls and options will then present themselves near the bottom of your screen. Select the circle with a plus and minus icon inside of it. This will adjust your exposure.

Using your finger, slide the divider in any direction. Adjust to suit your taste.



Additional Solution: Restart your Device

Additionally, some users have also reported that simply restarting their iPhone will fix the issue. Fortunately, restarting an iPhone 13 or an iPhone 14 follows the same directions.

If you need to restart your iPhone 13 or 14, simply hold down the power button and a volume button at the same time. Drag the “Slide to power off” button to the right. Once it shuts off, simply hold down the power button until you see the Apple logo to restart it.

You can also go to Settings > General > Shut Down.

Conclusion: How to Fix a Blinking or Flickering iPhone

While having an iPhone with a flickering camera can be a nuisance, there’s fortunately some solutions for the time being. If the issue is in fact caused by a software bug, it will be up to Apple to provide a fix in a future update. For now, however, there are some different methods to get your camera to stop blinking or flickering.

People typically go with the iPhone because they like the quality of the cameras that come with the device. With the iPhone typically having some of the most advanced cameras on the market, it’s fair for users to expect quality from the product. If you are having issues with your camera blinking or flickering, see if the tips and solutions in this guide provide a fix.