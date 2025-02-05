What is Error 4013 on iPhone and How to Fix It

Updating or restoring your iPhone through iTunes should be a smooth process. Just follow a few simple steps, and you’re good to go. That is unless a problem like the error 4013 appears and potentially gets your device stuck in a boot loop.

If you’re among the users who experienced this issue, keep reading, as we’ll try to explain what the iPhone error 4013 is and what you can do about it.

What is Error 4013 on iPhone

Error 4013 usually indicates a hardware-related issue that’s preventing the iPhone from restoring or updating via iTunes or Finder. It often points to a problem with the connection between the phone and the computer.

There could be various causes of Error 4013, such as water damage, a faulty Lightning/USB-C cable, or a dirty charging port. Also, a failing component like a storage chip (often due to age or overheating) can also prevent the device from processing the update.

Since a faulty component inside your iPhone most likely causes it, you’ll probably need to visit a repair shop or an Apple Store to have your device checked by a professional.

How to Fix Error 4013 on iPhone

Although the error 4013 is most likely hardware-related, there are a few things you can try for yourself before seeking outside help.

Still, this error is particularly troublesome because it usually leaves your iPhone in a boot loop, which drastically limits room for maneuvering when trying to fix it. So, if you fail to fix it on your own, the repair shop remains the only option.

1. Force Restart Your iPhone

If your iPhone is in a boot loop, there’s not much you can do except perform the force restart. Doing this will reset all the running services on your device and, hopefully, help you boot it up.

Here’s how to perform the force restart on your iPhone:

Tap and release the Volume Up button on your iPhone. Quickly tap and release the Volume Down button on your iPhone. Hold down the Side button until the Apple logo shows up. Let go of the Side button once the logo appears.

2. Try a Different USB Cable

Since Error 4013 is often connection-related, a faulty USB cable can be the cause. Make sure to use an original Apple-certified Lightning/USB-C cable or switch to a different USB port on your computer.

Additionally, avoid using USB hubs or adapters; connect the iPhone directly to the computer.

An outdated version of iTunes (on Windows) or macOS Finder can cause compatibility issues with your iPhone.

On Windows : Open iTunes and go to Help > Check for Updates .

: Open iTunes and go to . On macOS: Click the Apple menu > System Settings > Software Update, and install any available macOS updates (Finder updates automatically).

After updating, try restoring your iPhone again.

4. Visit the Repair Shop

If none of the solutions mentioned above resolved the error 4013 on your iPhone, you’re likely dealing with a hardware problem that you can’t fix by simply restarting your device or updating iTunes. In this case, you should visit a repair shop or an Apple Store if your device is still under warranty.

Fixing this problem will likely require disassembling your iPhone, so if you’re not experienced with handling hardware, it’s best to seek professional help. Or if your device can’t be repaired, Apple may even offer a replacement.