How to Fix iPhone Shutting Down Randomly After iOS 18.3 Update

One of the most common issues users face is their iPhones shutting down randomly. Unfortunately, this problem appears to stem from the latest iOS 18.3 update. Fortunately, there are some things you can do to stop your iPhone from shutting down. Here’s what to do.

Fix iPhone Shutting Down Randomly in iOS 18.3

1. Check Battery Health

Your iPhone’s battery degrades over time, affecting performance and reliability. Look for battery swelling, screen discoloration (left side or right for iPhone 12 and newer), or screen lifting as warning signs. If you notice any, replace the battery immediately. Handle it with care, as damaged lithium-ion batteries can be hazardous. You can also check your battery health by following the steps below:

Time needed: 1 minute Open the Settings app. Tap Battery > Battery Health & Charging.



Image source: u/reddit-user-name Check the Maximum Capacity of your phone’s battery. It’s a measure of its capacity compared to when it was new. Anything above 80 percent should be fine, but if it is lower than that, you should look for a replacement.

Check out our guide on preventing rapid battery health decline to maintain optimal performance.

Sometimes, outdated apps can conflict with the operating system, especially after an iOS update.

Open the App Store on your iPhone. Tap the profile icon on the top right corner of the screen. Scroll until you see the Upcoming Automatic Updates section and tap Update All.



3. Uninstall Problematic Apps

One possible reason is that some recently downloaded or unused apps are causing issues. To fix this, you will need to uninstall those apps.

Touch and hold the app icon on the Home Screen to uninstall it. From the Quick Actions menu, select Remove App.

Tap Delete App to confirm.

4. Completely Drain and Fully Recharge Your iPhone

Let your device run until it powers off, then charge it uninterrupted to 100%. This process recalibrates the battery and helps iOS accurately measure its power levels. When the battery percentage is inaccurate, your iPhone might shut down unexpectedly, even if it shows a remaining charge.

5. Clear iPhone Storage

Your iPhone may randomly shut down and slow down if storage is low. Clear unnecessary data to free up space and improve stability.

Go to Settings > General.

Tap iPhone Storage.

At the top, you’ll see a bar showing the used and available storage.

If storage is nearly full, follow the recommendations to free up space by deleting photos, videos, documents, or unused apps.

6. Restore to Factory Settings

This method can resolve many iOS issues, but it comes with a major drawback. You’ll lose all your data, so before you proceed, make sure you have a backup.

Go to Settings > General.

Tap Transfer or Reset iPhone > Erase All Content and Settings.

Tap Continue and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

If the problem persists after trying everything else, your iPhone’s battery is likely the culprit. It might be defective or worn out. The best solution is to reach out to Apple Support for a replacement. They can help restore your iPhone to working condition.