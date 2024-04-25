iPhone Speaker Not Working After iOS 17 Update? 6 Fixes

Your iPhone speaker was working fine until recently, but after updating to iOS 17, you can’t hear media audio or ringer alerts anymore. Is this a serious hardware problem or just a confusing software glitch? Based on the Apple Support Community, it’s actually a widespread iOS update issue. So before you rush off for costly repairs, I suggest going through some common troubleshooting steps. The answer might be easier than you think.

1. Check the Ringer Switch

Time needed: 1 minute It’s surprisingly common to toggle the ringer switch by accident. Before diving into the more complex troubleshooting steps, make sure your iPhone isn’t set to mute. Here’s how: If you see an orange bulb behind the ringer switch, flip it. Now, your iPhone is in Ring Mode. If the silent switch is defective, use AssistiveTouch. Go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Toggle On AssistiveTouch. Now toggle on the AssistiveTouch button to open the menu. Then, select Device and tap Unmute.

2. Turn on Change with Buttons

If pressing the volume buttons isn’t adjusting your ringer volume, it’s likely because the Change With Buttons setting is turned off. If disabled, they’ll only adjust the media volume, not your ringer or notification sounds.

Go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics. Now just toggle on Change with Buttons.



3. Switch to Standard Mic Mode

If others can’t hear you during calls, it could be due to Voice Isolation Mode—it cuts background noise from your end. The feature might not be working properly after the update, so try switching to Standard Mode and see if it makes a difference.

During a call, swipe down from the top-right corner of the screen to access Control Center. Tap on the Mic Mode and select Standard.



4. Force Restart iPhone

Sometimes, sound issues occur due to temporary software glitches. A simple solution is to restart your iPhone.

Press and release the Volume Up button. Press and release the Volume Down button. Hold the Power button until the Apple logo appears, then release.



Image Credit: Apple

5. Turn Off Bluetooth

Another thing that might be messing with your sound is Bluetooth. Your device could be routing audio to connected speakers or headphones without you realizing it.

Go to Settings > Bluetooth > Turn off Bluetooth.



6. Clean the Speaker Holes (DIY)

Cleaning the speaker holes of your iPhone isn’t really too hard. All you need is a toothbrush with soft bristles to brush away dust from the speaker holes. If you feel there’s a lot of dust, try using a bit of rubbing alcohol to dissolve the stubborn grime. Once you’re done, shake your phone to ensure any loose dirt falls out.

NOTE Before cleaning, make sure to remove the case and screen protector. That way, you can clean the earpiece and bottom speakers without any interference.

If none of these methods work, your iPhone might have a hardware defect. In this case, it’s best to reach out to Apple support. Certified technicians can help trace the reason why your speakers aren’t working properly.