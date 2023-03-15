iPhone Going Straight to Voicemail? Here’s What to do

If you find that your iPhone is constantly sending your phone calls straight to voicemail, there may be a rather easy solution to this problem. When it comes to iOS, there’s a lot of different settings and features that are a means to give users peace of mind throughout the day. While many of these settings are great for making your iPhone quiet, they can sometimes be too good at doing their job.

With that in mind, I’m going to take a look at some common solutions to the problem of calls going straight to voicemail. Most of the time, it’s often an issue of forgetting that a certain setting is turned on. Worry not, as this has happened to me more than once, and it’s likely happened to anyone that owns an iPhone.

Why Does iPhone Go Straight to Voicemail without Ringing?

There can be a multitude of reasons that your phone calls are going straight to voicemail. As mentioned, Apple has packed the iPhone with a lot of features, with many of them offering options for silencing phone calls. I’m going to take a look at several of these features, however, the problem may also be with your carrier. While issues with your carrier is one of the last things you should consider, you may want to keep the idea on the table.

How Do I Stop My iPhone Calls Going Straight to Voicemail?

If you’re having issues with phone calls going directly to voicemail, there’s several different solutions you can try. Virtually all of these will involve navigating to your iPhone’s Settings, so ensure you know where it is located. Naturally, you are also able to search for your Settings app by swiping down somewhere on the Home Screen to bring up the App Search.

One of the first things you should do if your phone calls are going straight to voicemail is check to see if your iPhone needs a software update. Updating is not only a good idea for potentially fixing minor software bugs, but it also ensures that you’re getting the best security possible on Apple’s end.

To check for an update, simply navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and look for Download Now or Install Now. If one is available, go ahead and install it.

See if Airplane Mode is On

Another easy solutions is to check to see if Airplane Mode is on, Honestly, it’s really easy to forget that this setting is turned on, especially if you travel a lot. Airplane Mode shuts down your cellular service, meaning all of your calls are going to go straight to voicemail.

Airplane Mode can prevent users from receiving calls.

If you want to disable Airplane Mode, you can do so from the Control Center. Simply swipe down from the top-right corner of your device, and click the Airplane icon. Wait a couple of seconds before turning it back on. Note that older devices, I.E., those without Face ID, bring up the Control Center by swiping from the bottom.

You can also find the switch for Airplane Mode at the top of your Settings app.

Ensure the Proper Ringer Volume

When it comes to the easier solutions, checking your Ringer volume is also another way to go. You may have accidentally turned your Ringer volume all the way down and then simply forgot, which is rather easy to do. You can turn up your ringer volume by using the physical Volume buttons on the side of your device, or you can navigate to Settings > Sounds & Haptics and adjusting the slider under Ringer and Alerts. Be sure to check to see if the physical switch on the side of your device is not set for silent.

Focus Mode May Take iPhone Calls Straight to Voicemail

Another thing you may want to check is Focus Mode. Also available in the Control Center, this is a great way to achieve peace and quiet, but it may be too much quiet if you forget to turn it back off. Worry not, as this is also something that is pretty easy to forget that you turned on in the first place.

If your iPhone calls are going straight to voicemail, check if Focus Mode is on.

Simply bring up your Control Center and look for the Moon icon. Focus Mode and/or Do Not Disturb will tell you if it is turned on. However, switching it on and off may be a good idea if you are still having issues receiving calls.

Users can also go to Settings > Focus to see if they have any profiles set up, such as when they are trying to sleep. This may prevent you from receiving incoming calls. You may only have this option depending on what version of iOS you’re using.

The Announce Calls Feature

Users may also want to try checking the Announce Calls feature. While this setting is typically set to off, turning it on may help a user with the issue of their calls always going to voicemail.

Simply go to Settings > Phone > Announce Calls and select Always from the menu. See if this helps solve your issue.

Another problem a user might have is that they may need to update their carrier settings. Not having your carrier settings up to date can cause phone calls to go directly to voicemail. You may also notice some additional minor problems if you have not updated your carrier settings.

To check this, all you need to do is go to Settings > General > About. If you are in need of a carrier settings update, your iPhone will notify you with a banner directly at the top.

Turn Off Silence Unknown Callers

A feature that can be incredibly useful but also sometimes inconvenient is the Silence Unknown Callers feature. This is a great feature for blocking unwanted spam calls, but it can also prevent you from receiving phone calls from numbers that you don’t have saved in your phone.

While a great feature, Silence Unknown Callers may prevent you from receiving phone calls you do want.

With Silence Unknown Callers enabled, any call from an unknown number will go directly to your voicemail, and you will see a notification in your Recents tab in the Phone app.

If you’re looking to disable this feature, go to Settings > Phone > Silence Unknown Calls and ensure that it is off.

Turn off or Remove Your Spam-Blocking Apps

If you are using a spam-blocking app, this may also be an issue. While these apps are typically pretty helpful in blocking unwanted junk, they may sometimes be a bit too helpful. You can either navigate to the Settings of your spam-blocker and search for your options, or you can uninstall the app entirely.

Time needed: 1 minute. To remove an app from your iPhone, follow these steps: Find the app on your Home Screen. Press and hold directly on the app icon. You will then see a quick action menu. Select Remove App, then tap Delete App and then press Delete once more.

Note that the above photo is only providing an example of how to remove an app.

If none of these are working for you, it may just be time to get ahold of your network provider. This is especially true if you find that missing or even dropping calls is a frequent occurrence. This can be especially true if you find that you are missing or dropping calls seemingly at random. Of course, you can also double-check your cellular connection by taking a look at the network-strength icon at the top-right corner of your phone.

Get the Message: What to do When Your iPhone Goes Straight to Voicemail

While the iPhone is great at doing a lot of things, one of the most important things it needs to do is be able to take a phone call. That’s why if you find that your phone is continually sending calls to voicemail, it may be time to see what the issue is. Of course, if you are having issues with your iPhone sending phone calls straight to voicemail, you may want to see if there any issues with your voicemail as well.

While the vast majority of times it is a rather simple fix, there me be some instances where issues are a bit more complicated. Be sure to exhaust your options before contacting your wireless carrier. At the same time, if you find yourself constantly at-odds with your carrier, it might be time to switch services.