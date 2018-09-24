macOS: How to Create a Mac Panic Button With Automator

Automator, like the new iOS 12 Shortcuts app, is a powerful Mac automation tool that lets you string together actions and make a workflow or app. And I’ve used it to create a Mac panic button.

Mac Panic Button

Whatever your reason, you may find yourself in a circumstance where you want to quickly get rid of files, apps, or ahem Linux ISOs. Here’s how the Mac panic button can help. I set it up so that it automatically deletes certain things, and then delete’s the Trash.

Open Automator and create a new document. When it asks you for the type of document, select App . In the sidebar, drag the following actions. Under Files & Folders , choose Get Specified Finder Items . Then choose Move Finder Items to Trash . Finally, under Utilities , drag and drop Run AppleScript . Inside Get Specified Finder Items , this is where you add the content you want to delete. You can drag and drop or click the Add button. Inside Run AppleScript , delete all of the pre-written text inside. Copy and paste the following: tell application “Finder” to empty trash . Press Command (⌘) + S to save your document, and name it whatever you want. I named my panic button “Order 66” :). Finally, go to iCloud Drive > Automator and drag the new app onto the dock .

You’ll want to create a few test folders to make sure the app works to your liking. If you ever need to execute Order 66, just click the app in the dock.

