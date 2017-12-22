Mac Set Up Guide: How To Get Started With a Mac

Getting a new Mac is exciting, but it may be a bit daunting to set it up for the first time. Here’s our Mac set up guide to help you get started and using your new device.

Setting Up

Once you turn on your Mac for the first time, you’ll be greeted with a welcome screen. This is where you choose your language, country or region, and keyboard layout appropriate to your region.

After you’ve chosen your language, country, and keyboard, and hit continue, you’ll then select your Wi-Fi network. Or, if you’re using ethernet, click “ Other Network Options ,” and select Ethernet . If this is your first Mac, you don’t need to transfer any information on the next screen. Next, click the box to Enable Location Services . This lets you use Siri, Maps, Spotlight suggestions, and more. After you hit continue, this is where you’ll sign in with your Apple ID. If you don’t have one, check out our guide here. Click Agree to agree with the terms and conditions. Type in a Full Name for your computer. You can name it anything you want. If you signed in with your Apple ID, a name should automatically generate. Enter an Account Name as well. Next, click the box to turn on FileVault disk encryption, which helps keep your data safe. Select Allow my iCloud account to unlock my disk , which lets you use iCloud to reset your Mac password if you need to. If you plan to use iCloud cloud storage, check the box next to Store files from Documents and Desktop in iCloud . This is part of macOS’s optimized storage feature. If you want to use Siri, you can Enable Siri on this Mac on the next screen.

After that, your Mac will start finalizing all of the settings and turning on iCloud sync. It might take a minute or two. You’ll then be taken to the desktop, where you can access your apps and content.