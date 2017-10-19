macOS: How to Show Full Website Address in Safari

Starting around OS X Yosemite, Apple has chosen to have Safari hide the full website address by default. Instead, it only shows a basic name domain. Here’s how to show the full website address.

Full Website Address

For example, if I was reading an article on The Mac Observer, the address bar would show www.macobserver.com. I would have to click on the address bar in order to see the full URL, like www.macobserver.com/tips/quick-tip/article-name. Showing a shortened, or “smart” URL bar is clearly a design choice by Apple, and not a usability choice.

You can go into Safari preferences by pressing Command (⌘) + Comma , or File > Preferences . Then, click on the Advanced tab at the far right. The first menu item you’ll see is the Smart Search Field . Check or uncheck the box to turn the feature on or off. Checking the box will show the full URL.

This lets you quickly see which part of a website you’re in. It makes for quicker navigation around the web.