macOS Storage Stuck on Calculating? 5 Ways to Fix It

Apple makes it easy to manage files and check the remaining storage on your Mac from System Settings. However, you may be unable to do so if macOS storage is always stuck on calculating after software updates. This can block you from seeing how much space is being used by apps, documents, media, and system files when you’re trying to free up storage. In this guide, we’ll show you how to resolve the issue.

How to Fix macOS Storage Stuck on Calculating

If you’re lucky, you’ll be able to quickly fix the issue by restarting your Mac. However, in case it doesn’t seem to do the trick, you might want to try some of the more advanced solutions we’ve listed below.

1. Rebuild the Spotlight Index

Time needed: 5 minutes You may experience storage glitches related to Spotlight indexing, in which case, you’ll have to rebuild it manually. Since Apple’s official steps don’t work as expected, you can use a free tool like OnyX. Download and install OnyX from its official website.

Launch OnyX and grant all the necessary app permissions. Navigate to the Maintenance tab and deselect all the options. Enable the Spotlight Index option under the Rebuilding section. Hit Run Tasks to start the process and rebuild the Spotlight index.



2. Recreate the Photos Library

In some cases, a corrupted library can prevent macOS from calculating storage usage correctly. You can fix this by creating a new Photos library, but keep in mind this process will delete your existing one. Be sure to export your photos to another location first, then import them back into the new library.

Launch Finder from the Dock on your Mac. Navigate to Pictures from the sidebar on the left. Then, drag Photos Library.photoslibrary into the Trash. If you have stored the library elsewhere, trash it from there.

Launch the Photos app from the Applications folder on your Mac.

When a “The library can’t be opened” dialog appears, click Open Other.

Now, when a Choose Library dialog appears on the screen, click Create New.

Give a name to the photo library and select where you want to save it. Then, hit OK.





3. Clear System Cache & Log Files

Unnecessary cache files and logs can take up significant storage capacity and slow down indexing on Macs. Deleting these files will ensure it doesn’t take forever to calculate the available storage capacity.

Open the Finder on your Mac. Then, click Go > Go to Folder in the Menu bar.



Type ~/Library/Caches/ in the resulting search box and press Return.



Select the unnecessary files and folders. Then, hit Delete to get rid of them. Once again, click Go in the Menu bar on your Mac and select Go to Folder.



Type ~/Library/Logs/ in the resulting search box and press Return.



Select all the unnecessary log files and hit Delete to get rid of them.

4. Check for Disk Errors with First Aid

Issues related to Mac’s SSD can often prevent macOS from indexing files and calculating their storage consumption. Hence, you should run a First Aid scan in Disk Utility to check for any disk-related errors.

Navigate to Finder > Applications > Utilities and open Disk Utility.



Click the First Aid icon from the navigation bar located at the top.



Hit Run when a “Run First Aid on Macintosh HD” dialog appears.



Click Continue to start scanning the Macintosh HD for errors.



Wait for First Aid to do its thing and click Done to continue.





While macOS works flawlessly for the most part, some bugs can lead to unexpected issues. You must update your Mac to the latest macOS version to ensure you have the relevant fixes against such bugs.