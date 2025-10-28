macOS Tahoe System “Run Out of Application Memory”: 6 Fixes

The “Your system has run out of application memory” error has been happening with lots of users running macOS Tahoe. The issue is particularly prevalent among Apple Silicon Macs, and often arises due to memory leaks. It may also be caused by excessive RAM consumption by applications not optimized for the latest macOS version. This guide offers straightforward solutions to resolve this problem effectively.

1. Restart Your Mac

A simple restart can often resolve temporary memory allocation issues by clearing system caches and resetting processes.

2. Close Unnecessary Applications

Using Activity Monitor, identify and close applications consuming excessive memory. Pay special attention to applications like Google Chrome and Mail, which have been reported to cause memory leaks in certain scenarios.

3. Reboot in Safe Mode

Starting your Mac in Safe Mode disables third-party extensions and performs system cleanup, which can help identify if the issue is related to system extensions. Additionally, restarting in Safe Mode triggers a “deep clean” of macOS cache, which may be the culprit of this issue.

“System Has Run Out of Application Memory” in macOS Tahoe: Advanced Troubleshooting

1. Rebuild Mail’s Mailbox Database

If Mail is consuming an unusually high amount of memory, consider rebuilding its mailbox database to resolve potential issues. At least one user has singled out Mail as the cause of their issues, though others have reported both Apple-made and third-party apps as displaying memory leaks.

2. Monitor Activity Monitor for Memory Leaks

Regularly check Activity Monitor for processes that consume an increasing amount of memory over time, indicating a memory leak. The very “Your system has run out of application memory” error message often comes with a list of open apps so you can see which one is the memory hog.

3. Free Up Storage Space

Ensure that your boot disk has sufficient free space, as low storage can impact virtual memory management.

Tips to Prevent Future Issues

Regularly update macOS to benefit from performance improvements and bug fixes.

Limit the number of browser tabs and applications running simultaneously.

Consider using lightweight alternatives to resource-intensive applications.

macOS “System Has Run Out of Application Memory” Error: FAQ

Why does my Mac show this memory error? This error typically occurs when applications or processes consume more memory than available, often due to memory leaks or excessive resource usage. Is this issue specific to Apple Silicon Macs? While the issue related to macOS Tahoe is primarily observed in Apple Silicon Macs, similar issues can happen on Intel-based Macs under certain conditions. How can I identify memory leaks? Use Activity Monitor to monitor processes with increasing memory usage over time, which may indicate a memory leak.

Summary

Restarting your Mac can resolve temporary memory issues. Closing unnecessary applications frees up system resources. Booting in Safe Mode can help identify system extension-related problems. Rebuilding Mail’s mailbox database can fix memory consumption issues. Regularly monitoring Activity Monitor helps detect memory leaks. Ensuring sufficient free storage space supports optimal system performance.

Addressing the “Your system has run out of application memory” error involves a combination of simple and advanced troubleshooting steps. By following the solutions outlined above, you can restore your Mac’s performance and prevent future occurrences of this issue.