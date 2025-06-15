macOS Versions in Order: Complete List from Cheetah to Tahoe (2025)

Apple announced macOS 26 (Tahoe) at WWDC 2025, with a public release expected this September. Since its debut in 2001, the macOS system has undergone several visual, performance, and feature transformations. Regardless of how recent updates have landed, Apple has done more than just rename its operating system. Now’s a good time to look back. Whether you’re a longtime Mac user or just curious about Apple’s OS history, here’s a complete list of macOS versions in order, from Cheetah to Tahoe.

macOS Versions in Order: Chronological List

Here’s a list of all macOS names and their dates of public release:

Mac OS X 10.0 Cheetah – March 24, 2001

Mac OS X 10.1 Puma – September 25, 2001

Mac OS X 10.2 Jaguar – August 23, 2002

Mac OS X 10.3 Panther – October 24, 2003

Mac OS X 10.4 Tiger – April 29, 2005

Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard – October 26, 2007

Mac OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard – August 28, 2009

Mac OS X 10.7 Lion – July 20, 2011

OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion – July 25, 2012

OS X 10.9 Mavericks – October 22, 2013

OS X 10.10 Yosemite – October 16, 2014

OS X 10.11 El Capitan – September 30, 2015

macOS 10.12 Sierra – September 20, 2016

macOS 10.13 High Sierra – September 25, 2017

macOS 10.14 Mojave – September 24, 2018

macOS 10.15 Catalina – October 7, 2019

macOS 11 Big Sur – November 19, 2020

macOS 12 Monterey – October 25, 2021

macOS 13 Ventura – October 25, 2022

macOS 14 Sonoma – September 26, 2023

macOS 15 Sequoia – September 16, 2024

macOS 26 Tahoe – Expected September 2025

What is the Latest macOS Version?

The latest macOS release, macOS 26 or macOS Tahoe, was officially announced at WWDC on June 9, 2025. This major update marks Apple’s shift to year-based version numbering across all its software. It’s currently in developer beta and is scheduled for worldwide public release in September 2025.

NOTE The current latest stable version of macOS is macOS Sequoia, released in 2024.

How to Check Which macOS Version You’re Using

Time needed: 3 minutes Not sure which macOS version is running on your Mac? Here’s how to check: Click the Apple logo  in the top-left corner of your screen. Select About This Mac from the dropdown menu. A window will pop up showing some system specs along with your macOS name and version number.

What Version of macOS is No Longer Supported?

As of 2025, Apple no longer supports MacOS 11 Big Sur and earlier versions. And since they don’t and won’t receive security updates or compatibility improvements, they leave you far more vulnerable to bugs and threats.

If you’re still using Big Sur (2020) or an older version like Catalina, Mojave, or High Sierra, I strongly recommended upgrading to a newer version. You can try macOS 12 Monterey, macOS 13 Ventura, macOS 14 Sonoma, macOS 15 Sequoia, and the latest macOS 26 Tahoe.

You may also want to check out the official macOS Tahoe device compatibility list to see if your Mac makes the cut.