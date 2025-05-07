Magic Keyboard Touch ID Not Working After macOS 15? Update Here’s the Fix

Touch ID plays a central role in how modern Mac models handle security. You use it to unlock your device, authorize system changes, and even approve Apple Pay purchases. As you might expect, if the Touch ID sensor on your Magic Keyboard suddenly stops working, it can throw off your whole setup. Sure, your Mac still works, but since you paid extra for this premium accessory, you’d expect it to function properly.

The good news is that you don’t need to replace it right away. There are several fixes worth trying before calling it quits—here’s where to begin.

1. Reconnect the Magic Keyboard

Time needed: 3 minutes macOS 15 introduced stricter security and Bluetooth protocols. If your Magic Keyboard isn’t correctly paired or re-authenticated after the update, Touch ID won’t function, even if typing works. Reconnecting it forces macOS to reestablish trust and update the Touch ID interface over Secure Enclave. Go to System Settings > Bluetooth. Turn off Bluetooth, wait 5 seconds, and then turn it back on. Right-click the Magic Keyboard > Forget This Device. Re-pair the keyboard by turning it off and back on. Follow the pairing instructions and test Touch ID again.

2. Remove and Re-Add Fingerprints

Sometimes macOS 15 flags old fingerprint data as invalid, especially after updates that change Secure Enclave handling. Deleting and re-adding prints will reinitialize Touch ID mapping and resolve mismatched sensor data.

Go to System Settings > Touch ID & Password.

Click the X icon next to your current fingerprints to remove them. Select Add Fingerprint and follow the prompt. Test the new print with Apple Pay or unlocking your Mac.

Apple occasionally ships firmware updates for accessories via macOS. If you’re running macOS 15 but haven’t installed the latest system patch, your Magic Keyboard might be using outdated firmware that isn’t fully compatible with Touch ID.

Go to System Settings > General > Software Update. If a new update is available, install it. Keep your Magic Keyboard connected during the update process. Reboot your Mac and test Touch ID.

4. Enable Bluetooth Permission for Input Devices

macOS 15 may restrict Bluetooth peripherals under the new privacy model. If the OS isn’t authorizing full input access, Touch ID might silently fail while basic keyboard functions still work.

Open System Settings > Privacy & Security > Bluetooth. Look for apps or system services with access to input devices.

If prompted, grant full permissions for the keyboard. Restart your Mac and check Touch ID.

5. Reset the Magic Keyboard’s Connection via Terminal

If macOS won’t “forget” the keyboard through the GUI, a Terminal-level reset can wipe the system’s Bluetooth cache. This is especially useful if Touch ID previously worked but stopped responding after a macOS 15 update.

Open Terminal. Paste sudo pkill bluetoothd into the window and press Return.

Restart your Mac. Re-pair the Magic Keyboard via System Settings > Bluetooth.

6. Try a Different User Profile

Touch ID settings are stored per user account. If the issue is tied to profile-specific corruption or permissions, using a different account can confirm whether the bug is system-wide or isolated.

Go to System Settings > Users & Groups.

Add a test user with admin privileges. Log into the new account. Pair your Magic Keyboard and set up Touch ID.

7. Factory Reset macOS

If Touch ID still doesn’t work, even on new user profiles or after firmware updates, the system may be corrupted. A factory reset should remove all user data and third-party kernel extensions that might potentially interfere with Touch ID.

Back up using Time Machine or an external drive. Go to System Settings > General > Transfer or Reset. Select Erase All Content and Settings.

Follow prompts to reinstall macOS and set up from scratch.

Should issues persist, call Apple Support. They can help you assess whether you need to send in your devices for repairs or not. Likewise, here’s what you can try if your Magic Keyboard isn’t connecting altogether.