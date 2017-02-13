Make Your iPhone Night Photography Stellar With These Tips

The cameras built into iOS devices have gotten progressively better and more sophisticated. But, how many of you are still dumbfounded when it comes to getting good night shots? Don’t feel bad if you’re in that camp, but I’ve got some tips that can help make your pics better.

Whether you want to shoot the stars or capture the mysterious, romantic, or magical feeling of a scene at night, there are tricks to the trade. Taking great pictures at night requires skill, accessories, and the right settings. That’s not always easy to do with the stock Camera app, so I’ve put together these tips to improve your iPhone night photography.

Keep it steady for stellar iPhone night photography!

The first and probably most important step is to keep your iPhone or iPad steady. At night, your camera needs longer exposure times to make the most of the available light. The only way you can do that without getting blurry pictures is to keep it steady. There are several ways you can do this.

Tuck your elbows against your ribs

This is the cheapest way to keep your shot steady. Tuck your elbows against your ribs, and hold your device in both hands. Make a triangle with your arms. You won’t be able to eliminate all shake, but this should take care of most of it.

Lean on a table

Here’s another option. Sit down at a picnic table or other surface. Prop your elbows on the table, and hold your iPhone in both hands. You’ll eliminate much more shake this way. You can also use a low wall, railing, windowsill, or any other solid surface. If you’re really creative, you can get hands-free by using books or stones to hold your iPhone in a steady and upright position.

Use a tripod

This is the best option. If you use a tripod, you’ll eliminate almost all of the shake, assuming you’ve got a good ’pod. I’d recommend the Boush 62-inch professional tripod. Of course, the iPhone doesn’t exactly have a tripod mount, so you’ll need one more thing. With the Accmor Tripod Mount Adapter, you’ll be able to attach your iPhone directly to your tripod.

For a more mobile-centric solution, Bryan Chaffin recently reviewed iKlip Grip Pro, a combination tripod and selfie stick.

Use a remote shutter release

Even with a tripod, you might get a bit of shake when you tap on your phone to release the shutter. Luckily, there are a couple of ways to minimize or prevent this, too.

Use the volume buttons on your iPhone.

Click the shutter with the volume buttons on your Apple Earpods or other headphones.

Buy and use a remote Bluetooth shutter release. Muku Shuttr is a great choice.

