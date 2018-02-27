How to Manage Slack Notifications on macOS and iOS

Slack is a popular communication tool for teams. But when you’re using it a lot, sometimes the notifications can get out of hand, especially if you’re in multiple channels with plenty of chatter. Here’s how to manage Slack notifications on iOS and macOS.

macOS

You can control the type of desktop notifications you receive:

All new messages

Direct messages, mentions, keywords

Replies to message threads you follow

Nothing

If you choose to turn all notifications off, you’ll get an icon badge instead. To manage Slack notifications:

Click your w orkspace name on the top left, or click the bell icon. Choose Preferences from the menu. Click Notifications . Under Notify me about… , you can choose which activity you get notifications for.

You can also set up Do Not Disturb mode, although team members can choose to override this.

Sounds

To choose whether you want to make notifications audible or mute them.