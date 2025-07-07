How to Manage Your Passwords with the Apple Passwords App | A 2025 Guide

Apple has made it easier than ever to manage your passwords across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. With the release of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, there’s now a dedicated Passwords app that replaces the old Keychain Access utility and scattered Settings menus. You can store, view, edit, and autofill your logins in one secure place, no third-party apps required.

How to Manage Your Passwords with the Apple Passwords App

The Passwords app helps you securely store and sync login credentials, Wi-Fi passwords, passkeys, and two-factor codes across all your Apple devices. Here’s how to get started:

Step 1: Open the Passwords App

The Passwords app is now a standalone app, not buried in Settings.

On iPhone/iPad (iOS/iPadOS 18) : Find it on your Home Screen or search “Passwords” with Spotlight.

: Find it on your Home Screen or search “Passwords” with Spotlight. On Mac (macOS Sequoia): Go to Launchpad or the Applications folder and open Passwords.

Step 2: Set Up iCloud Password Syncing

To sync your logins across devices, make sure iCloud Passwords is turned on:

Go to Settings > [Your Name] > iCloud > Passwords & Keychain. Toggle it ON. Use the same Apple ID on all devices.

iCloud will securely sync your credentials using end-to-end encryption.

Step 3: Add or Import Passwords

Inside the Passwords app, tap the + to manually add a login. You can also import passwords from another manager (like 1Password or Chrome) in the app’s import settings.

Safari and compatible apps will continue to offer to save new logins automatically.

Step 4: Autofill Passwords in Apps and Safari

Once saved, your passwords will autofill:

When visiting websites in Safari

When logging in to supported apps, such as major banking and finance apps like Chase, Bank of America, Revolut, PayPal, and Venmo; shopping and e-commerce apps such as Amazon, eBay, Target, and Etsy; social media and messaging platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and Reddit; productivity and communication tools like Gmail, Outlook, Slack, Zoom, and Dropbox; and streaming services including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube, and Spotify.

The app uses Apple’s AutoFill framework, so it works across most major services.

Step 5: Edit or Delete Passwords

To update credentials:

Open the Passwords app. Tap on an entry. Tap Edit to update or Delete to remove it.

You can also add notes or associate credentials with specific websites.

Step 6: Review Security Recommendations

The app alerts you to:

Reused passwords

Weak passwords

Known breaches affecting your saved logins

Tap Security Recommendations in the app to review and update these passwords easily.

Tips for Using Apple’s Password Manager

Secure the app with Face ID or Touch ID : Only you can unlock your saved passwords.

: Only you can unlock your saved passwords. Let Safari suggest strong passwords : They’re saved automatically into the Passwords app.

: They’re saved automatically into the Passwords app. Use Passkeys when available : Some services let you log in with Face ID or Touch ID instead of a password.

: Some services let you log in with Face ID or Touch ID instead of a password. Turn on iCloud Advanced Data Protection : Adds extra encryption to your password data in iCloud.

: Adds extra encryption to your password data in iCloud. Keep your Apple ID recovery options updated: This ensures you can regain access if locked out.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Keychain Access in 2025? It’s gone. Apple has replaced Keychain Access with the new Passwords app, available on all Apple platforms running the latest OS. Is the Passwords app better than Keychain Access? Yes. It’s more user-friendly, easier to find, and works seamlessly across iPhone, iPad, and Mac with a consistent interface. Can I still autofill passwords in apps and browsers? Absolutely. iCloud Passwords still powers autofill in Safari and any app that supports Apple’s AutoFill framework. Can I use the Apple Passwords app on Windows? You can’t install the app on Windows, but Apple provides an iCloud Passwords extension for Chrome and Edge on Windows PCs. Is the Passwords app secure? Yes. Passwords are end-to-end encrypted and protected by your device’s biometric authentication (Face ID, Touch ID, or password).

Summary

Open the Passwords app on iOS 18, iPadOS 18, or macOS Sequoia. Enable iCloud Passwords to sync credentials across all Apple devices. Add, edit, delete, or import passwords from other apps. Use Safari and compatible apps for autofill. Check for weak or breached passwords with Security Recommendations.

Conclusion

Apple’s new Passwords app makes managing your logins easier, safer, and more intuitive than ever. Whether you’re switching from another password manager or just organizing your accounts, the app gives you full control over your credentials, right from your Home Screen. And with iCloud sync, end-to-end encryption, and passkey support, you don’t need anything else to stay secure online.